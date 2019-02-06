Hood Arrives Ready For Anything

Rodney Hood was pretty sure he wasn’t going to end the 2018-19 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that’s about all he knew about his immediate future.

On Tuesday, he got a bit of clarity.

Hood, a 6-7 wing in his sixth season out of Duke, put on a Trail Blazers jersey, albeit a practice jersey, for the first time Tuesday night since being acquired via trade from Cleveland in exchange for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin IV and two future second round picks on Monday.

“For a while now, I knew I would get traded, it wasn’t a secret around Cleveland,” said Hood, who is 12.2 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 45 games this season. “But, like, when I came here and played a month or so ago, I had no idea. Even leading up (to the trade), the night before, I knew they had interest. I told my agent this is definitely a place I’d like to go. And they made it happen.”

He didn’t play after going through shootaround prior to Tuesday’s 118-108 loss to Heat, but he got a little sense of what will be expected from him over the final two months of the regular season.

“Not as far as something specific, but just be me,” said Hood of what Portland’s coaches told him in his introduction to the team. “Get back to being me, like I did a couple years ago, when I used to play here all the time. Just play my game and Coach Stotts lets you play your game and that’s a big reason why I was attracted to here.”

That attraction is mutual, as both players and coaches were singing Hood’s praises and already considering how he could bolster their wing rotation even prior to his arrival in Portland Monday night.

“Obviously we got a player who can help us right away,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “Rodney is a high-character guy, he’s got good length on the wing, he can shoot midrange and threes, good length as a defender. I think it helps our team… I think his versatility is going to be good. He’s got good length, he can play two, three, four, he can defend multiple possessions, offensively he can play multiple positions. He’s got a good midrange game, he can take advantage of his size with a favorable matchup. He can extend his range to the three-point line. I think his versatility fits with kind of what we do.”

“Just another big wing who can score the ball,” said Damian Lillard. “He can make shots, he’s a solid defender. I know that from playing against him when they would put him on me sometimes and just his size and athleticism was more of a challenge than when I was being guarded by somebody my size. I know he’s a solid defender who can score the ball, shoot the ball and I’m expecting him to be able to help our team.”

With introductions now out of the way, the Trail Blazers must now figure out how to best integrate Hood into the lineup. While the All-Star break should provide some time to get Hood, who is already somewhat familiar with Portland’s concepts on both sides of the ball, up to speed, Portland has four important games, all against Western Conference foes in the playoff race, before the break. Going into All-Star weekend with some momentum before starting the stretch run with a 15-day, seven-game road trip would go a long way toward helping the Blazers secure a sixth consecutive playoff berth. Hood hitting the ground running with his new team would certainly help.

“There’s going to be a transition period for everybody, for me, the players who are already here,” said Stotts of working Hood into the rotation. “When you trade two players who were not in the rotation for a guy who will be in the rotation, there will be a trickle-down effect.”

For his part, Hood says he’s not at all concerned with what his role will be going forward. After a run in Cleveland that he described as “a little rocky,” being back in the West and on a team in the thick of the playoff race is enough for him.

“I just want to be a part of winning, just throw myself into it,” said Hood. “I’m not worried about coming in and trying to score X amount of points or getting some notoriety. It’s just about being competitive and being whatever the coaches need for me to do. And try to do it to the best of my abilities.”