First-Rounders Try To Prove A Point In Portland's Most Talented Workout Thus Far

PORTLAND -- Every player who participates in a pre-draft workout is trying to prove something to those in attendance. A select few, usually those expected to be taken within the first few picks, might feel as if there’s nothing to gain by working out, and sometimes, that’s true. But for just about everyone else hoping to hear their name called at the 2022 NBA Draft, being able to answer the questions teams may have about your skills and abilities through the course of a workout is just about the best way for individuals to improve their position.

So while all of Wednesday’s participants -- Shaedon Sharpe, Jeremy Sochan, Dalen Terry, Jarmaree Bouyea, John Buttler and Jordan Hall -- were out to show what they could do, two of the participants might have had a bit more to prove than the others.

Wednesday’s workout might have been the first time that most, if not all, of Portland’s front office had seen Shaedon Sharpe playing in a live environment. While Sharpe, a 6-6, 200 pound guard who grew up in Ontario, Canada, was ranked as the top high school player in the 2021 class before reclassifying, he practiced but did not play in games during his freshman season at Kentucky, making him somewhat of a mystery for NBA talent evaluators.

“I feel like I got more to prove just because I ain’t play for like a whole year,” said Sharpe after his workout with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. “So it’s kind of skipping a step, kind of. But I feel like I’m doing good throughout this process and everything.”

Sharpe is right about “doing good,” at least if the mock drafts are to be believed. Despite there being few chances of seeing Sharpe against top-level players prior to the pre-draft process, the 6-6 Canadian seems like a near-lock to go in the Top 10 after participating in workouts with the Thunder, Magic, Hornets, Spurs and Pelicans. Tabbed as a player with “elite combination of size, length and fluidity” along with being a “NBA-ready shooter” according to the league’s draft guide, Sharpe looks every bit like a starting-caliber NBA guard.

But after not playing last season, he seems to be making of point of showing teams he’s every bit the kind of competitor that one has to be in order to have success at the highest level.

“It’s cool to say I’m a little mystery, but being a basketball player, I feel like you should always want to have a chip on your shoulder, just prove to yourself you could be the best player,” said Sharpe. “Really, I want to go to a team where I can just compete. Get involved with everything, get my teammates involved in stuff, but the main thing is really just competing.”



While Sharpe might have wanted to make a statement about his competitiveness during his workouts, no such declaration was required for Dalen Terry, who also took part in Wednesday’s run at the Trail Blazers’ practice facility. The 6-7, 175 pound guard/forward made a name for himself during two season at Arizona by virtue of his approach to the game.

“I feel like I’m one of them guys everybody wants to see,” said Terry. “I’m known as a competitor so you put me in a gym with anybody and I’m going to show why I’m here.”

In short, Terry is out to show that he should be selected much sooner than his current projections, most of which have him being drafted late in the first round to midway through the second. And after averaging 8.0 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.8 minutes per game in his second and final season with the Wildcats, it’s not all that difficult to understand.

“I can do whatever is asked from me on the team and it just happened to be my role (with Arizona) was the glue guy,” said Terry. “Do the little things, pass the ball, rebound, play defense. I feel like my offensive ability needs to grow, definitely, don’t get me wrong. But I can do a lot of things, don’t get it twisted.”

His existing skillset -- he had the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in conference last season and was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive team -- and supreme confidence led Terry to declare after two seasons with the goal of improving his draft stock through the workout process, which, according to reports, seems to be working.

“I feel like I’m ready,” said Terry. “I’d rather be in the NBA and go through my struggles, trials and tribulations, than be in college and be the star. I feel like a lot of guys want to say that but I want to go through it while I’m young kid, get adjusted to the game. Obviously I’ve been playing basketball all my life to be an NBA player. I ain’t played basketball since I was two to be a college player.”

For both Sharpe and Terry, Wednesday’s workout provided nearly a perfect opportunity to answer whatever lingering questions the Trail Blazers’ front office might have just a week prior to the 2022 Draft. For Sharpe, it provided a setting to show off his ample skills against highly competitive players. And for Terry, the workout gave him the chance to show off his elite defensive abilities against elite competition while also displaying an expanded offensive repertoire. Both seemed to accomplish their respective mission.

“I felt like it went good,” said Sharpe. “Got some good guys here and we competed and everything, so it was good.”

“I feel like every day is an opportunity,” said Terry. “I feel like Shaedon being who he is, he’s a great player. They got him projected where they got him projected, they got me projected where I’m projected. And obviously we know what pick Portland got, so...”