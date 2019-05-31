With One Pick, Trail Blazers Begin 2019 Predraft Workouts

After a little over a week and a half of looking back at the 2018-19 season, which ended with the Trail Blazers being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, it's already time to start preparing for the 2019-20 season.

The first step in that process for the Neil Olshey and his staff is figuring out what they'd like to do with the 25th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Portland's only draft pick this year. With that in mind, the Trail Blazers are holding their first 2019 predraft workout Friday afternoon at their practice facility in Tualatin featuring Wake Forest's Jaylen Hoard, Memphis' Jeremiah Martin, Arizona State's Luguentz Dort, Wichita State's Markis McDuffie, St. John's Shamorie Ponds and Shaw University's Amir Hinton.

Jaylen Hoard

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 215

Birthdate: March 30, 1999

High School: Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, NC)

College: Wake Forest

Freshman (2018-19): In his freshman season at Wake Forest, averaged 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 30.2 minutes in 31 games (30 starts) … Scored 20-plus points in three games and logged seven double-doubles … Reached double figure scoring in 22 contests … Scored a season-high 23 points to go with 15 rebounds against Cornell on Jan. 2 … Had 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds against Pitt on Feb. 5.

Personal: Born on March 30, 1999 in Le Havre, France … Son of Katia and Antwon Hoard … Father played college basketball at Murray State before an 18-year professional career overseas … Mother played college basketball at Washington and played on the French team at the 1994 FIBA Women’s World Championships … Younger sister, Anaia, has also played on French youth national teams.

Jeremiah Martin

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 184

Birthdate: June 19, 1996

High School: Mitchell (Memphis, TN)

College: Memphis

Career: In four seasons at Memphis, posted averages of 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 29.7 minutes in 124 games (99 starts) … Finished his career with 1,625 points, good for 10th all-time in Memphis history. Senior (2018-19): In his senior campaign, averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 34.2 minutes in 36 games (all starts) … Was a unanimous selection to the American Athletic Conference First Team … Led the team in points, field goals, free throws made, assists, steals and minutes … Ranked second on the team in 3-pointers made and third in blocks … Led the conference in scoring … Had two games with 40-plus points, including a career-high 43 points on Feb. 20 against Tulane.

Junior (2017-18): Posted averages of 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 34.7 minutes in 27 games (26 starts) … Earned All-AAC second team honors in voting conducted by the league’s coaches … Led the team in points, field goals, 3-point field goals, assists and steals, despite missing seven games due to injury … Ranked second in the AAC in scoring average … Recorded the second double-double of his career Jan. 16 against UConn, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds … Suffered a broken left foot Feb. 22 and missed the remainder of the season.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 34.8 minutes in 32 games (all starts) as a sophomore … Led the Tigers in assists and steals … Scored in double figures 16 times and in each of his last six games of the season … Had one double-double, posting 23 points and 11 rebounds at Cincinnati on Feb. 23.

Freshman (2015-16): As a freshman, averaged 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 13.8 minutes in 29 games (five starts) … Scored a season high 11 points in back-to-back efforts against SMU and UConn.

Personal: Compiled over 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in his four-year career at Mitchell High School … Played in four straight state tournaments … Named the TSSAA Division 1 Class A Mr. Basketball Award winner for the 2014-15 season.

Luguentz Dort

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 215

Birthdate: April 19, 1999

High School: Athlete Institute Basketball Academy (Ontario, Canada)

College: Arizona State

Freshman (2018-19): In his freshman season at Arizona State, averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 31.5 minutes in 34 games (33 starts) … Earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-Pac-12 and made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team … Scored a season-high 33 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 11-14 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals against Utah State on Nov. 21 … Had 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals against St. John’s in a First Four matchup in the NCAA tournament.

Personal: Born in Montreal, Quebec … Played for Team Canada in the Adidas National Tournament and helped lead his team to the 2016 Championship Game … Competed at the 2017 NBA Basketball without Borders (first-team selection) … Played for the World Select Team at the 2017 Nike Hoops Summit.

Markis McDuffie

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 218

Birthdate: September 6, 1997

High School: Saint Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.)

College: Wichita State

Career: Played four seasons at Wichita State, posting averages of 11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 24.8 minutes in 129 games (70 starts).

Senior (2018-19): In 37 games (all starts), averaged 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 33.4 minutes … Named Second-Team All-AAC … Scored 20-plus points in 10 games … Finished fourth in the AAC in scoring and fifth in free throw percentage … Earned AAC Conference Player of the Week twice … Had 34 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks against Temple in the Conference Tournament on March 15.

Junior (2017-18): Played in 22 games (four starts) as a junior, averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 18.9 minutes … Missed the first 11 games of the season with a stress fracture in his left foot … Scored 26 points in 25 minutes at SMU on Feb. 24 … Was on the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list.

Sophomore (2016-17): Averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 25.5 minutes in 36 games (28 starts) … Named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference … Was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, becoming the first WSU underclassmen in 23 years to lead the team in both categories … Ranked fourth in the MVC in free throw percentage (.819) … Scored in double figures on 23 occasions.

Freshman (2015-16): In 34 appearances as a freshman (one start), averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 18.5 minutes … Named the MVC Freshman of the Year … Tied for third on the team with 27 steals.

Personal: Full name is Markis Derek McDuffie … Born September 6, 1997 … Son of Derek and Sandra McDuffie … Majored in Sports Management.

Shamorie Ponds

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 180

Birthdate: June 29, 1998

High School: Thomas Jefferson (Brooklyn, NY)

College: St. John's

Career: Played three seasons at St. John’s, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 35.2 minutes in 96 games (all starts) … Was named First Team All-BIG EAST in his second two seasons.

Junior (2018-19): Averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 35.1 minutes in 33 games (all starts) as a junior … Named First Team All-BIG EAST for the second consecutive year … Became the fifth player in program history to receive more than one First Team All-BIG EAST bid … Received AP Honorable Mention All-American honors for the second straight season … Led the team and ranked fourth in the BIG EAST in scoring … Finished his junior year ranked fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,870 points, the highest three-year total in St. John’s history.

Sophomore (2017-18): Played in 30 games (all starts) as a sophomore, averaging 21.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 37.0 minutes … Named First Team All-BIG EAST … Set the school’s sophomore scoring record and finished eight on the program’s single-season scoring list with 647 points … Became the 10th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark in their second season with the team … Led the BIG EAST in scoring and ranked 18th nationally … Named an AP Honorable Mention All-American.

Freshman (2016-17): In 33 games (all starts), averaged 17.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 33.6 minutes … Set the St. John’s scoring record with 573 points … Led the team and ranked fifth in the conference with 17.4 points per game … Was a unanimous selection to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

Personal: Born Shamorie Saequan Ponds on June 29, 1998 in Brooklyn, N.Y. … Son of Shawn Ponds and Lamell Brightwell … Has a brother, Shawn, and two sisters, Shamell and Shaniaya.

Amir Hinton

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 190

Birthdate: February 14, 1997

High School: Abington High School (Abington, PA)

College: Shaw University/Lock Haven University

Career: Averaged 25.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 36.2 minutes in 81 career games at Lock Haven University and Shaw University … Spent a redshirt season and two campaigns at Lock Haven before transferring to Shaw for his Junior season.

Junior (2018-19): Transferred to Shaw University ahead of his junior season … In 29 games at Shaw (28 starts), averaged 29.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 36.2 minutes … Scored 30-plus points in 14 games and 40-plus five times … Led Division II in scoring … Named the CIAA Player of the Year … Had 52 points (18-30 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 13-16 FT) at Tampa on Dec. 19 … Scored 49 points (19-32 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 10-11 FT) at Barton on Nov. 27.



Freshman (2016-17): In 27 games (26 starts) at Lock Haven, averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 35.3 minutes

Redshirt Freshman (2015-16): Redshirted his freshman season at Lock Haven in 2015-16.

Personal: Born Amir J. Hinton on February 14, 1997 … Son of Nicole Smith … Majored in Criminal Justice.