ESPN Names Lillard Fourth-Best Player Of 2019

Considering the calendar of the NBA season schedule is, it has never made a whole lot of sense (at least not to me) to use the end of the year as a chance to reminisce. The NBA "year" is only a third of the way completed by time the New Year arrives, and a whole lot can change between the end of one season and the start of the next despite both taking place in the same calendar year, so to it doesn't really make for a tidy package. For instance, how does one go about gauging the Trail Blazers' in 2019 between the team making the Western Conference Finals to end the 2018-19 season and struggling through the first few months of the 2019-20 season? For our purposes, it's just easier to view the New Year as little more than something that happens during the NBA season. It is also the Trail Blazers' 50th anniversary season, so we're already celebrating the past quite a bit around here.

But while it is a tad bit incongruous to judge NBA players or teams by their performance through the calendar year, a few make an honest attempt to try. And before the clock strikes midnight on 2019, Kevin Pelton at ESPN put together his Top 10 rankings of player performance over the last 12 months, with the top player earning the "Golden Basketball." That honor goes to Kawhi Leonard, who won the NBA Finals MVP while leading the Raptors to their first championship before leaving a few months later for the Los Angeles Clippers (another good example of the calendar year not being a great encapsulation of the year in the NBA).

And at No. 4 comes Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, whose performance last season resulted in Portland's first trip to the Western Conference Finals in nearly 20 years and whose play this season has kept an injury-riddled team afloat...

4. Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

Position: Guard

2018 rank: No. 7 Résumé: All-NBA Second Team Lillard's case for a top-four finish -- his highest ever -- begins with the series-ending dagger he drilled from 37 feet (officially) to knock out the Thunder and end an era in Oklahoma City, with the subsequent departures of George and Russell Westbrook. Though Lillard wasn't as singularly dominant in the second round, his threat was key to Portland beating Denver to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Lillard finishes behind Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. He finishes ahead of (in order) Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Marc Gasol.