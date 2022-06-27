Draft Grades » Blazers Get Good Marks For Sharpe, Walker Selections

Sharpe may be the biggest high-risk, high-reward prospect in the draft class. He’s super athletic and long, and can play above the rim. His shooting touch is elite, and he has the ability to provide a scoring burst for a team at the next level. While Sharpe fits the mold of a score-first guard, he is a capable passer and can make plays for teammates. So, why isn’t he higher on the board? What makes him such a high risk?

He did not play appear in a game at Kentucky this past season after reclassifying to be available for the second semester in Lexington. Add in the fact that Sharpe has only appeared in 42 competitive games since 2019, and it begs the question of whether or not he will be able to handle the challenges that come with transitioning to the NBA without going through much beforehand. This is felt on the defensive end of the floor, where Sharpe didn’t really shine in the sample size we do have. There’s also cause for concern with Sharpe’s shot selection and how he picks his spots in the NBA, with him not playing real 5-on-5 action since the Nike EYBL Circuit last July.

The Blazers are looking to build at every position surrounding Damian Lillard. They need more scoring threats, and at surface level, that is Sharpe’s game. That said, there’s just such a high level of variance with what Sharpe ends up being. Is Sharpe a win-now player? We'll see. Grade: B-