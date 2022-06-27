Draft Grades » Blazers Get Good Marks For Sharpe, Walker Selections

Imagine showing up to register for your first day of school and rather than getting your schedule for the upcoming semester, you’re given a grade despite the fact classes haven’t actually started yet.
That, my friends, is real world equivalent of grading NBA Draft picks.
But unlike giving a student a grade for work not-yet-assigned, let alone completed, there’s no real harm in people who cover the draft extensively making snap judgements on whether a player who has yet to log a second in an NBA game was the right pick for their respective new teams. For as much effort as teams put into their preparation, how well a team performs during the draft still comes down to a lot of guesswork, so there’s no reason to be too harsh on the media for indulging in the same.
So here are the grades for Portland picking Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh overall pick, with a few also grading picking Jabari Walker at 57 as well. As you’ll see shortly, Joe Cronin and his staff mostly got good marks for the selection. Some of the reasoning, in my opinion, is a bit suspect and rather surprising to read in 2022, though the grades are still pretty good.
• Kevin O’Connor at The Ringer, obviously a big fan of Portland selecting Shaedon Sharpe at No. 7, gives the team an “A+” grade...
Sharpe might be risky in the short term, but this is a tremendous get for the Blazers. Portland was rumored to be shopping this pick and could still move Sharpe, but he provides a tremendous upside bet for Portland. He has an extremely high ceiling and could have been in the running to be the top pick if he hadn’t sat out last season at Kentucky. He may not help the Blazers win games in 2022-23, but long term he could be the best scorer in this draft.
• Gary Parish at CBS Sports gives Portland a solid “B+” for selecting Sharpe with the 7th pick...
This pick is interesting because it seems with the Jerami Grant trade that the Blazers are trying to get good now. And Sharpe is an interesting fit from that perspective. But few players in this class have higher ceilings than him. He's an explosive scorer with ridiculous size for the wing and athleticism, and he could one day be a plus defender with those tools. He's just likely not ready to do that right away after not playing last season at Kentucky. Grade: B+
It's always "Best Player Available" when you're selecting in the Top 10. I thought the NBA community had agreed upon this years ago but the prevelence of the "fit" argument leads me to believe I'm mistaken.
• Jeremy Woo at SI.com gives the Trail Blazers a respectable "B-" for the Sharpe selection...
I found this pick a tad bit surprising from Portland, considering the Blazers seem to want to make a run at the playoffs in the short-term and Sharpe (who sat out at Kentucky this season) doesn’t quite fall in concert with that, but his capacity to score the ball and unusual athletic gifts are pretty remarkable. The Blazers are clearly taking the long view with this pick, recognizing an opportunity to take a swing on their next potential star. I liked Dyson Daniels as a fit here better, and I don’t think this was necessarily what I would have done, but Sharpe is talented enough to make us all look stupid. He has a long way to go, but he’s so physically gifted that his path to being a difference-maker could be shorter than we expect.
It's only surprising if... you don't understand that you select "Best Player Available" at this range. Now, if you think Dyson Daniels is going to be a better pro than Shaedon Sharpe, that's a reason to select Daniels. But if it's simply because you think Daniels might be a better "fit," that's a significant flaw in your decision process.
The "passing over Michael Jordan because you have Clyde Drexler" example is often mentioned when employing this type of analysis, but you don't even need to go back nearly as far. Consider: if the Warriors could do it over again, would they still take James Wiseman over LaMelo Ball?
• Krysten Peek at Yahoo! Sports also gives the Trail Blazers a “B” for their work at the 2022 NBA Draft...
Sharpe is the biggest question mark of the draft and will need additional time to adjust to the NBA's pace and spacing after not logging a single minute at Kentucky. If the Trail Blazers are patient, Sharpe might have ended up in the perfect situation playing alongside Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons in the backcourt. Grade: B
• Kyle Irving at Sporting News gives the Trail Blazers a “B+” for the totality of their draft-day decisions, which also included selecting Jabari Walker with the 57th pick...
The day before the draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that All-Star guard Damian Lillard liked Sharpe's potential. And who did the Blazers take with their lottery pick? Sharpe. The Kentucky guard is a prolific scorer who will receive invaluable mentorship from Lillard. Portland added a player who can provide instant offense off the bench from Day 1.
Look, Damian Lillard is a very important member of the Trail Blazers’ organization. His opinion carries a lot of sway, he's one of the leaders of the franchise. Having said that: The Trail Blazers did not draft Shaedon Sharpe because of Damian Lillard.
• John Fanta at FOX Sports gives Portland a “B-“ for selecting Sharpe at No. 7, who explains the grade as such...
Sharpe may be the biggest high-risk, high-reward prospect in the draft class. He’s super athletic and long, and can play above the rim. His shooting touch is elite, and he has the ability to provide a scoring burst for a team at the next level. While Sharpe fits the mold of a score-first guard, he is a capable passer and can make plays for teammates. So, why isn’t he higher on the board? What makes him such a high risk?
He did not play appear in a game at Kentucky this past season after reclassifying to be available for the second semester in Lexington. Add in the fact that Sharpe has only appeared in 42 competitive games since 2019, and it begs the question of whether or not he will be able to handle the challenges that come with transitioning to the NBA without going through much beforehand. This is felt on the defensive end of the floor, where Sharpe didn’t really shine in the sample size we do have. There’s also cause for concern with Sharpe’s shot selection and how he picks his spots in the NBA, with him not playing real 5-on-5 action since the Nike EYBL Circuit last July.
The Blazers are looking to build at every position surrounding Damian Lillard. They need more scoring threats, and at surface level, that is Sharpe’s game. That said, there’s just such a high level of variance with what Sharpe ends up being. Is Sharpe a win-now player? We'll see. Grade: B-
See, this is a process-based grade, which is the way it should be when you’re grading something that hasn’t actually happened yet. Wondering about the pick due to a “high level of variance” is legitimate, wondering about “fit” is concern trolling.
• The folks at USA Today's "For The Win" give the Trail Blazers a "C" for selecting Sharpe and Walker...
A head-scratcher of a pick here. Sharpe could be a star … but that could be in a few years. The Blazers are trying to win now with Damian Lillard coming back from injury, so wouldn’t you want a player more ready? Maybe Sharpe is and we’re all wrong, but that seemed weird.
You would if you were making decisions based entirely on the short term. You trade a pick -- which by all indications, the Trail Blazers strongly considered -- if your only goal is to win now. Anything else, it's Best Player Available.
• Zach Buckley at Bleacher Report with another "B" grade for the Sharpe pick...
Interesting. The Blazers, who need as much win-now talent as anyone as they try to rapidly retool around 31-year-old Damian Lillard, just spent a top-10 pick on someone who hasn’t played a game in a year. Then again, they also just snagged someone with a sky-high ceiling at both ends, so it’s hard to complain.
This draft’s mystery man, Sharpe never played a game for the Wildcats. That forced scouts and analysts to fire up footage from his high school days, where he dazzled as a dunker, shot-creator and effortlessly smooth shooter.
Still, he could face a steep learning curve in the league, as his handle and shot selection both need copious amounts of seasoning. If everything breaks right with his development, though, he could become a go-to scorer who keeps teammates involved and holds his own defensively.
The boldness from the Blazers here is commendable. If there was a way to spend this pick and not have it lose trade value, this was probably the path, since Sharpe has such enormous potential.