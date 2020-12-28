On A Day Of Requests, It's McCollum Who Gets What He Wants

CJ McCollum reads most everything.

While many players will claim they don’t pay attention to the news (regardless of what they say, most do) McCollum, who earned an undergraduate degree in journalism at his alma mater Lehigh, keeps up. Between being an active user of social media, an entrepreneur and the host of his own podcast and a new television show, the 6-4 guard has ample cause to consume reports, rumors and everything in between, both in the world of sports and beyond.

So there was no way that McCollum wasn’t aware of the report stating that James Harden, who is reportedly trying to get out of Houston after playing for the Texas club the last eight seasons, had added the Trail Blazers to the list of teams he’d be willing to play for. For some players, that might be an exciting revelation, but for McCollum, the rumor hit a little different.

“I thought ‘That’s cool, James is opening up his list to more teams,’” said McCollum. “What am I supposed to think? I play the same position as James, if there’s a trade for James, who’s going to be in the trade?”

For the record: there are no reports that the Trail Blazers have interest, and team president of basketball operations Neil Olshey has been steadfast in his belief in McCollum since selecting him with the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft.

But even so, with the Trail Blazers and Rockets facing off Saturday night, there was an assumption that McCollum, never one to lack for confidence, would be especially motivated to put his best foot forward. And considering he went for 44 points, career highs in both three-point makes (nine) and attempts (16) and hit what would be the game-winner in a 128-126 overtime win, the assumption had some merit.

But that wasn’t the case according to McCollum, who can generally be relied upon to be honest about such things -- blame it on the journalism degree. For him, Saturday’s game wasn’t about proving his worth, it was about getting a much-needed win before a difficult road trip.

“I know I’m nice,” said McCollum. “I don’t need to psych myself out to go play against one of the best players in the world. James is really good. Regardless of what James does in his spare time, James is really (freaking) good at basketball. Like, he’s really good. I don’t need to get extra sleep to go guard a guy that averages 35, you know what I mean? You know you need to be ready to play regardless of circumstances.”

For his part, Harden also finished Saturday’s game with 44 points to go with 17 assists in 43 minutes. And he made a three-pointer with 15.3 seconds to play in overtime that would have been the game winner were it not for McCollum sinking a 254-foot three-pointer off a Damian Lillard assist on the ensuing possession.

But in the end, it was McCollum who got what he wanted.

“He’s a good player and I think I’m a good player as well, so I’ve just go to go hoop and go compete,” said McCollum. “But I don’t need any extra motivation. My motivation is the struggle that I went through to get to this point.”