Damian Lillard Featured In New Biofreeze National Campaign

After signing an endorsement deal around the same time that Biofreeze became the Portland Trail Blazers' jersey patch partner, Damian Lillard is being featured in his first national ad campaign for the product promoted as the "secret weapon of athletes."

In the spot, which will air nationally starting this weekend during coverage of the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, Lillard lists off the the obstacles that he's had to overcome to become the player and person that he is today.