Damian Lillard Drafted By LeBron James (Again) For 2020 All-Star Team

At this point, it's probably safe to say that LeBron James can't get enough of Damian Lillard.

In what is now the new normal for All-Star team selection, the NBA had the top two vote-getters from each conference -- for the second straight year, those honors went to LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo -- draft their teams Thursday afternoon on TNT rather than simply putting the teams together by conference. The eight players who received the most votes from fans, players and media earn the right to start the All-Star Game and are selected first in the draft. After that, the draft moves to the reserves, selected by coaches vote, who were announced last Thursday.

And with his first reserve pick and the 10th pick overall, James selected Lillard, just as he did last year in the 2019 NBA All-Star Draft. It's a considerable improvement in Lillad's All-Star draft stock, as he was the sixth pick of the reserve round last year, and likely would have been first reserved picked this year had Antetokounmpo been forced to select his teammate, Khris Middleton.

Lillard joins starters Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden and reserves Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Domantas Sabonis. Antetokounmpo's team consists of starters Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young with Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell making up the reserves.

James referenced Lillard's recent historic scoring run, which of course included Dame going for 48 points in a win versus LeBron's Lakers on Jan. 31, while doing the "Dame Time" wrist tap while selecting the 6-3 point guard in his eighth season out of Weber State. LeBron also is well aware of how Dame performance in All-Star games after seeing him go for 18 points, five assists, six rebounds and two steals in last year's game, which Team LeBron won 178-165 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.



D A M E pic.twitter.com/9ZI6YPdzJC — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 7, 2020

And of course, Lillard joined Anthony last summer for filming of Space Jam 2, which comes out this summer. All told, it's safe to say that LeBron James is a fan of Damian Lillard, and takes what few opportunities he has to team up with him at every possible juncture.

Along with playing for Team LeBron on All-Star Sunday Night, Lillard will participate in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday night, after which he's scheduled to perform on stage under his nom de rap, "Dame D.O.L.L.A."

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled to be held on February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.