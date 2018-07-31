Damian Lillard, aka 'Dame D.O.L.L.A.,' Takes The 'Boo'd Up' Challenge

Now that the draft, free agency, summer league and Team USA camp all completed, we have now entered the true NBA offseason. There's still one big event, the release of the 2018-19 regular season schedule, yet to come, but other than that, it tends to get pretty quiet in the world of professional basketball until training camp starts in late September. That gives everyone who works in the NBA a little time to focus on life outside of basketball before devoting three-quarters of the next 12 months to it.

For Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, that means spending some time in the studio recording new tracks under his nom de guerre Dame D.O.L.L.A. While it seems unlikely that he'll following up "The Letter 0" and "Confirmed", both full length albums Lillard released on his own Front Page Music label, with another album this summer, he's at least dabbling with a few remixes, the latest of which being Elle Mai's summer jam "Boo'd Up". As other rappers and R&B artists have done this summer, D.O.L.L.A., along with one of his regular collaborator P-Hustle, put their own spin on "Boo'd Up," which you can listen to below...

Not bad.

In other Damian Lillard music news news, he, along with his Front Page Music label, are sponsoring this year's Portland Hip-Hop Day. Details to come.