'Dame Time' Goes Defensive In Game Two

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard turned in a textbook "Dame Time" performance over the course of the second and third quarters in Portland's 114-94 victory versus the Thunder in Game Two at the Moda Center Tuesday night. Between the "Logo Lillard" three-pointers, a four-point play, slashing, reverse finishes at the rim and a buzzer-beating triple, the 6-3 point guard out of Weber State went 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-5 from three and 5-of-6 from the line to score 23 of his 29 points in 19 minutes and 17 seconds.

And in the process, he helped turn what was a nine-point deficit when he entered the game midway through the second quarter into a 16-point lead by the end of the third. While it might have come a bit earlier than usual, that run most certainly qualified as "Dame Time" (or "Lillard Time" depending on your personal preferences), even if he never motioned to the imaginary watch on his wrist.

But while we've become accustomed to seeing Lillard take a game over with his offense, that hasn't often been the case on the defensive end. Lillard was already a dynamic offensive threat when he entered the NBA after being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2012 Draft, but the other side of the ball presented challenges. He might not have been the sieve that his detractors tried to tab him as, but he undoubtably had room to improve.

Which he has. He's familiar with tendencies, is much more adept at navigating screens and knows when to take chances and when to stay within the confines of Portland's defensive shell. And there might not be a better chance for fans, especially those in the national audience, to recognize the strides he's made defensively than by watching his performance in the first two games of Portland's first-round series versus the Thunder.

"I think as a group obviously we’re all trying – everybody’s trying to play defense but I think Dame is really focused on both ends of the floor," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "He knows how important it is at both ends of the floor. To be honest, Damian’s defense has improved over time and I think he’s a much better defensive player than people give him credit for, but there’s no question he was locked in tonight.”

The sample size is small, but Lillard boasts a stout defensive rating of 94.4 points allowed/100 possessions through Games One and Two, mostly while drawing the unenviable task of defending Russell Westbrook.



When Dame Time goes defensive. pic.twitter.com/GutkxZeTh6 — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) April 17, 2019

“I don’t really have a choice but to embrace it," said Lillard of defending the 2017 Most Valuable Player. "That team is going to go as far as him and Paul George. We could try to score points and do all that stuff but if we don’t defend them and they come out there believing and they’re coming after us, we don’t have much of a chance. Our minds are made up that we’re going to take that challenge and our season is on the line, so that’s probably how it looks different than it might look any other time."

At no point were the improvements Lillard has made defensively more obvious than during a sequence in the third quarter of Game Two.

Portland was leading 66-63 with just over seven minutes to play in the third quarter when Westbrook decided to go into a postup with only Lillard between him and the basket. Westbrook manages to back down Lillard, who mostly ceded the space between the three-point line and the paint, to within 15 feet of the rim. Westbrook turns to the basket for a pullup jumper, but Lillard, knowing what was coming, was able to knock the ball away for one of his two blocked shots of the game.

Steven Adams was able to corral the loose ball, getting it back to Westbrook near the three-point line with 13 seconds on the shot clock. Lillard continued to give chase, but rather than pressing up, he gave just enough space to goad Westbrook, who shot 29 percent from three this season, into taking the three, which he missed. In that one sequence, Lillard showed his ability to handle postups -- an area he's always excelled in defensively -- use his quickness and understanding of tendencies to knock the ball away and finished up by giving up a shot Portland would prefer Westbrook to take rather than giving him cause to drive to the rim.

"As my career has gone on, I’ve recognized teams’ plays. I know I’m more familiar with players’ tendencies, just more up to speed," said Lillard. "If I hear ‘away,’ I know it’s a wide pin down. If it’s ‘thumb up’ or – I just know the terms, so I’m ahead, I know what’s coming. That’s half the battle, just knowing what’s coming and having your mind engaged."

After the stop, Lillard flexed and clapped toward the crowd, and rightfully so, before coming down on the other end and hitting a 31-foot three-pointer over Westbrook. At that point, the clock ticked back to the standard offense-defined "Dame Time," though it was undoubtedly set up by the the newer defensive version.

"Early in my career, I was criticized a lot about my defense. A lot of times young players in the NBA struggle because you don’t know the NBA lingo, you don’t know the terms, you don’t know what to expect," said Lillard. "I think the last few seasons I’ve been much better defensively. It hasn’t been just one game or nothing like that, I’ve been taking the challenge and I’ve been much smarter about it."