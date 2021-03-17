Dame Digest: Another 50-Point Night And Joining Bird, Robertson And LeBron

Regularly throughout his career, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has turned in performances that range anywhere from truly historical to incredibly impressive. While the point is always to come away with a win, Lillard has proven himself to be a showman time and time again, and often those shows produce statistical milestones which are are exceedingly rare.

But the only bad thing about delivering historically-significant moments seemingly on a regular basis is it can be hard to keep track of those achievements after the fact. There’s always another game to be played, another milestone to surpass, which can limit the appreciation of both the moments and Lillard’s general greatness.

So in an attempt to give Lillard’s performances the credit and longevity they deserve, we’re going to start keeping a log of the most impressive of his statistical accomplishments. That way, we’ll have an easier way to access the proof when we’re all making the case for why Lillard should win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award later this season.

So here’s the first Dame Digest recapping all of the interesting statistical factoids from his 50-point, 10-assist performance in Portland’s improbable 125-124 come-from-behind victory versus the Pelicans on March 16, 2021.

• After Tuesday’s 50-point, 10-assist, 6-rebound performance, Damian Lillard currently ranks second in points per game (30.5), third in made three-pointers per game (4.4), fourth in free throw percentage (93.6 percent) and ninth in assists (8.0).

• Damian Lillard recorded his 12th career game with 50-plus points, tied with LeBron James for seventh-most all-time. He is the fourth player to record three or more career games with at least 50 points and 10 assists (Archibald, Westbrook, Harden).

• Lillard is the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 16,000 points and 4,000 assists over the first nine seasons of his career (Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson, LeBron James).

• Lillard is first in the NBA in clutch points (124), clutch field goals made (35), clutch three-pointers made (16) clutch free throws attempted (38) and made (38) despite ranking 14th in clutch minutes played. He is shooting 60 percent from the field and 53 percent from three in clutch situations, which the NBA defines as games within five points with five minutes to play. He also ranks third in clutch assists with 16 this season.

• According to Stat Muse, Lillard scored or assisted on 18 of Portland’s 25 points in the final six minutes of Tuesday’s win versus the Pelicans.

• Also from Stat Muse: There have been four 50+ point and 10+ assist performances over the last two season. Damian Lillard delivered three of those four performances.

• Another from Stat Muse: Lillard’s 50 points on 20 field goal attempts is the second-most points a player has scored on 20 attempts or fewer since 1983.

• According to ESPN Stats and Info, Damian Lillard has scored 17 points in the final minute of games this season that resulted in a tie or lead change, which is “easily the most in the NBA.”

• According to Basketball Reference, Damian Lillard is the first player since stats were collected who shot 100 percent on two-point attempts and 100 percent on free throw attempts in the course of scoring at least 50 points. Lillard went 7-of-7 from two and 18-of-18 from the free throw line, which tied his own franchise record for most free throw makes without a miss in a game.

• With 50 points Tuesday night, Damian Lillard moved past Rasheed Wallace and Derek Harper for 112th in the NBA all-time in scoring with 16,045 points (hat tip to my former boss Bill Evans).