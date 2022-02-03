Cronin Talks Trade Deadline, Playoffs And Lillard/McCollum/Nurkic Trio

WIth the 2022 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, interim general manager Joe Cronin sat down with Mark Medina of NBA.com to discuss the current state of the team, thoughts on roster building, the trio of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollim and Jusuf Nurkic, his relationship with players and ownership, the performance of Chauncey Billups in his first season as head coach and bringing in Andrae Patterson as assistant GM. You can read the entire interview here, though some of the more interesting quotes are below...

How do you prioritize making moves that can help you win this season versus long-term?

It’s delicate. I think we all take a big-picture approach knowing that one season is a small vacuum of a larger picture. It’s hard. We’re all so competitive that we want to win consistently. Sometimes to do that, you have to take a step back at times. Sometimes you just have to be patient. So, you’re trying to balance deal by deal what accomplishes the overall big-picture goals.

..

You guys have had success with appearing in the playoffs. But since you have fallen short, there’s a school of thought that this should then be the time to start over. Why haven’t you thought that way?

Because we think we can accomplish it in a different way. We think through some slight changes that aren’t necessarily drastic as far as a total teardown and a long-term rebuild, we think we can get over that hump in a different direction. We still have players in their primes ready to compete.

...

What do you think of how Lillard, McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic have been as a trio when they’ve all been healthy?

Together, we’ve won a lot of games. Nurk is entering his prime. Dame and CJ are in their primes. Those are three high-level players. When we put the right pieces around them, we’ve shown that we can be very competitive.