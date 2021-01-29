CJ McCollum Joins Rasheed Wallace And Bonzi Wells On 'Let's Get Technical'

With CJ McCollum unable to play for at least the next three weeks due to a broken bone in his left foot, he's had a little extra time to devote to one of this other areas of interest: podcasting.

With the Trail Blazers on the road, McCollum joined former Trail Blazers Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells as well as journalist Gerald Brown on the latest edition of the "Let's Get Technical" podcast. McCollum's segment starts around the 13 minute mark...

After starting off with some Super Bowl talk, the interview gets into some standard topics from the partnership between McCollum and Damian Lillard, having to wait for an opportunity as a young player, Portland's chance this season and his creativity on the court. But there's also some fresh conversation in there as well, from Gary Trent Jr. (who Rasheed refers to as his nephew) being "nice but not nice," McCollum's thoughts on older players and "sideways hating," being able to bypass traditional media through utilizing social media, passing both Bonzi and Rasheed in scoring, his business ventures outside of basketball and what advice the former Blazers might have for a current Blazer.