Carmelo Discusses Restart, Social Justice And Banana Boat On #NBATogether
Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony joined TNT's Ernie Johnson to discuss his thoughts on the NBA restart, the advice he game to Colin Kaepernick, issues regarding social justice in the Black community, the 2016 ESPY Awards and his time with his fellow "Banana Boat" all-stars...
#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) begins now with 10x NBA All-Star @carmeloanthony. #NBAVoices https://t.co/xn5EMB0Pov
— NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2020
Damian Lillard was also recently a guest on Johnson's Twitter-based interview show.
