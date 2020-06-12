Carmelo Discusses Restart, Social Justice And Banana Boat On #NBATogether

by Casey Holdahl
Posted: Jun 12, 2020

Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony joined TNT's Ernie Johnson to discuss his thoughts on the NBA restart, the advice he game to Colin Kaepernick, issues regarding social justice in the Black community, the 2016 ESPY Awards and his time with his fellow "Banana Boat" all-stars...

Damian Lillard was also recently a guest on Johnson's Twitter-based interview show.

