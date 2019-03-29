Blazers Start To Move On While Not Leaving Nurkic Behind

Prior to Wednesday night’s win versus the Bulls in Chicago, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was asked a question about losing Jusuf Nurkić to a season-ending injury after he “was such a big part of the team this year.”

Stotts interrupted the reporter mid-sentence, politely but firmly, to set the record straight.

“He still is a big part of our team.”

Which is why they had a team-wide video chat with Nurkic from his hospital room before exiting the locker room for Wednesday’s contest. And why Neil Olshey, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum visited Nurkic the night he broke his tibia and fibula in the second overtime of Portland’s 148-144 victory versus the Nets on March 25. And it’s why Nurkic’s presence was felt in the locker room in Chicago even though he was thousands of miles away.

“We addressed how unfortunate it is, how we feel about Nurk, feel bad for that happening to him as our teammate and our friend more so than what it means for us as a basketball team,” said Damian Lillard, one Nurkic’s closest friends on the team or otherwise. "I think as a team we’re thinking about him personally just having to go through that."

Even though Portland was able to easily best a severely undermanned Chicago team in the first game of a four-game road trip, Nurkic's absence was noticeable. Enes Kanter, who started in place of Nurkic, Zach Collins, Meyers Leonard and Skal Labissiere all did an admirable job platooning, though all had issue dealing with the size of Bulls center Robin Lopez, who finished with 15 points on 50 percent shooting, nine rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes.

And off the court, there was no lumbering, hirsute European adorned in loud colors and bold patterns ducking under doorways. No cracking jokes in broken English, no sound of FaceTime conversations in Bosnian as the team bus travelled to the United Center, no sipping of espresso from a cup that looks comically minuscule in comparison to his ham-sized hands.

While Nurkic is likely to return to the locker room sooner rather than later, perhaps as early as when the Blazers return to Portland to host the Grizzlies on April 3, he won't return to the court for some time, leaving the team to figure out how to move on while not leaving their friend and starting center behind.

"We’re going to have to step our game up," said Lillard. "We gonna have to figure out ways to continue to win and continue to do what we’ve been doing. That's pretty much it."

"You feel really bad about your brother because when he was on the floor, I saw his eyes," said Enes Kanter. "I saw he was crying and everything, that definitely hurt everybody’s heart, but I think right now, we’ve got a job to do so we just need to go out there and play the game."

It's a team-wide effort to replace 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals Nurkic averaged this season, though the bulk of the responsibility falls to Portland's remaining bigs.

"We’ve just got to take care of business," said Zach Collins, who went 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from three for 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Wednesday's win. "Obviously losing a player like Nurk who’s having a career year on probably both sides of the ball, just what he does for us defensively, it’s going to be missed. But the big guys that are left, we’ve got to step up and make sure that hole is filled."

Portland clinched their sixth straight playoff berth the night Nurkic went down, so they need not worry about missing the postseason entirely due to his absence, let alone that of CJ McCollum, who hasn't played since straining a muscle in his left knee in a loss to the Spurs on March 16. But if they're to maintain homecourt advantage -- they currently sit in third in the West -- and advance to the second round for the first time in the last four years, they'll need to avoid a letdown in their remaining eight games.

"We don’t really have a choice but to move on to the next game," said Lillard. "Obviously we’re going to continue to feel for him and think about him having to go through it and how devastating it was for our team, but as far as us playing, we’ve still got to go out there and do our jobs. We worked so hard all season so now we’ve got to figure out how to keep it rolling. That’s what our focus has to turn to."