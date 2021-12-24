Blazers Prepare For Holiday Break Rather Than Nets Due to COVID

The Portland Trail Blazers were supposed to hold a shootaround Thursday morning in order to prepare for hosting the Brooklyn Nets at Moda Center later on in the evening.

Instead, they’re preparing for an extended (at least by NBA standards) holiday break.

With Thursday’s game being postponed thanks to the Nets not having the required number of players available due to COVID-related health and safety protocols, the Portland Trail Blazers got together for a light practice at their facility in Tualatin before going their separate ways for the next two days.

“It was just one of those things, obviously you have to be prepared for anything now,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups of the postponement. “I wanted to make sure we got in here and just got something in and not have three whole days off. People be home eating good, wanted to make sure everybody just got some work in today and then go enjoy your families.”

The Trail Blazers were already going to have three days off between games for the holiday -- a gift from the NBA schedule-makers -- but with the postponement of Thursday’s game, they have have five off days in between playing the Pelicans in New Orleans last Tuesday and hosting the Mavericks at Moda Center on Monday. While that might not be cause for celebration, especially considering the circumstances, it’s certainly not a bad thing either, for multiple reasons.

“I don’t think anybody’s happy the game to postponed,” said Larry Nance Jr. “But at the same time, it’s an opportunity for us to get healthier, get some practices in and really work some of the stuff that we’ve been needing to. I’m also glad we’re not playing Brooklyn because they’re a mess, they’re a hotbed for COVID and... I don’t want it, obviously.”

The NBA will increase testing after Christmas in an attempt to limit the spread associated with spending time indoors during holiday get-togethers. Though with so many players already testing positive, there’s plenty of concern about the spread that goes well beyond how games might be effected.

“I’ve got people that I care about that I do not want to spread this to,” said Nance Jr. “I’m in the NBA, I signed up for whatever risks that comes with. My wife did not, my eight-month old did not, pregnant fiancés, pregnant wives, grandparents coming to visit did not. So for me, I’m not really worried about myself, I’m worried about everybody else’s families and people who are maybe immunocompromised.”

While a combination of diligence and good luck has resulted in the Trail Blazers mostly avoiding outbreaks, they too will likely have players miss games due to COVID while also preparing for teams whose rosters look different on a night-to-night basis. For Portland’s coaches, the only way to deal with both issues is the same: focus on themselves and don’t worry too much about the rest.

“I think the biggest thing is -- and this is kind of where I’ve been moving to lately, period -- it’s more just worrying about us and our principles and this is what we need to do and I don’t care who we play against, this is who we got to be,” said Billups. “...A lot of these players you might play against, yeah, you’ll find out what they can do here or there but you haven’t played against them a ton, so it has to be: What we’re doing? What are we doing? Are we switching one through four? Boom. Are we not? Are we at the level? Are we back? We’ve got just to stick and worry about us. That’s the only way that you can really look at it, it my opinion.”