Blazers 'Know What We're Here To Do' Regardless Of Being The Underdog Or The Favorite

Over the course of the last decade, the Trail Blazers seem to do their best postseason work as an underdog.

When they defeated the Houston Rockets back in 2014 to win their first playoff series in 14 years, they did so as the lower seed. And when they returned to the conference semifinals two years later as the five-seed, they advance by virtue of besting the four-seed Clippers. And while they took their first-round series as the three-seed back in 2019 by defeating the six-seed Thunder in five games, they had to upset the two-seed Nuggets in order to make their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in almost 20 years. And that’s to say nothing of the first-round series versus the Pelicans back in 2018 that saw the Trail Blazers get swept despite being the three-seed.

So for whatever reason, the Trail Blazers seemed to thrive in the playoffs when they enter the series as the lower seed, which would seem to portend good things for their first-round series versus the three-seed Nuggets when it tips off Saturday night in Denver.

But while the Trail Blazers have the worse seed, they look to be a toss up, at worst, to win the series according to those who watch the NBA closely. And according to the betting odds and ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Portland is actually a slight favorite despite the Nuggets owning homecourt advantage.

The Nuggets would likely be the prohibitive favorite if starting guard Jamal Murray was available rather than rehabbing a torn ACL, and maybe even a slight favorite even without Murray as long as Will Barton and P.J. Dozier were ready to go. But with the status of Barton and Dozier for the series still to be determined -- both are listed as out for Game 1 -- the Trail Blazers look as though they’ll enter the series as the favorite, even if most of the betting lines also have the Nuggets as a slight favorite to win Game 1.

Given their success as the underdog, you might assume the Trail Blazers might be a bit uncomfortable being favored coming into the series, especially as the lower seed. But while they probably wouldn’t mind their opponent taking them lightly -- which wouldn’t have been the case regardless -- they’re not paying much attention to which team is being picked to move on.

“I don’t think nobody on our team really care,” said Damian Lillard. “We going into it and we’re going to do everything we’ve got to do to give ourselves the best chance to win. When we weren’t favored, we didn’t give a damn and now that we are favored, we not going into it like ‘WE THE FAVORITES!’ It is what it is. We gonna go out there and play, we know what we’re here to do. And that’s that. We’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do.”