For Billups And His Staff, The Work Continues Regardless Of Results

SALT LAKE CITY -- After entering the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, the Portland Trail Blazers have lost their last five contests, and unless a number of injured players return to the lineup, wins are going to be tough to come by in the final month of the season.

But all losses are not equal. While they all count the same in the standings, there are still right and wrong ways of doing things. For example, while they results in consecutive games versus the Timberwolves in Minneapolis were the same, the first game, a 14-point loss on March 5, was the product of a much better effort than the second, a 43-point drubbing on March 7. Again, same results, but vastly different performances. One acceptable, at least relative to the situation the Trail Blazers currently find themselves. The other, anything but.

In short, the coaches and players can’t control who is available on a night-to-night basis, but they can dictate how they conduct themselves on the court. So after that disappointing performance Monday night in Minneapolis, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups gathered the team together at the University of Utah for a practice that stressed the importance of bring a consistent level of effort and attention to detail.

“A lot of guys on our team right now that are just coming into the NBA, so we’re learning how to be pros,” said Billups. “I think part of being a professional is bringing the same effort and energy every single night, regardless of the result.

"So I want to always feel like I won the day. Practice today, we won the day, we got better. We played our butts off, we went hard. (Monday’s) game, I don’t feel like we won the day, our effort wasn’t really good enough. And we all felt a little better -- a lot better -- about our first game in Minnesota. (Monday) night, nobody felt good about that. I never want to play a game in which you come out of it saying man, we just didn’t get better at all today. Felt that way a little bit last night so I wanted to come in and just get that taste out of my mouth.”

That palette cleanse took the form of a two-hour practice, a rarity this season and somewhat unusual in general at this late stage of the regular season, in which some harsh truths were delivered. There was plenty of teaching and quite a few profanities. Mistakes were immediately pointed out and corrected. Challenges were offered, the play at times got physical.

But rather than bristling at the words and actions of the coaching staff, the players seemed to embrace the tone of the practice. They too were upset at what had transpired the night before in Minneapolis, so having a chance to work through some of those frustrations was welcomed.

“The pros, there’s like this thought that they’re pros, they don’t really want to be coached, they don’t want to be challenged,” said Billups. “And every good team I’ve been on, the large majority of the roster was looking for some coaching. Some of the coaches that I’ve played for didn’t coach them like they needed to be coached out of fear of either not being liked or this guys isn’t going to respect it. I don’t believe in that. I believe what needs to be said should be said. Now, you’ve got to find the right way to say it, but I don’t believe that it shouldn’t be said.

“I believe these guys absolutely want to be coached, because if you want to be great, you’ve got to be coached. Nobody already has the answer to all of those questions, so you have to accept some coaching. I really believe that players who want to be great, are chasing real dreams, they’re willing to accept some coaching.”

To be frank, this current roster -- they started three players who went undrafted in Monday’s game and, with Anfernee Simons sidelined with a quad injury, only have two players selected in the first round in their rotation -- could do everything they’re asked of by Billups and his staff and still have only an outside chance of hanging with the better teams, but the remainder of Portland’s season isn’t about wins and losses. For Billups, the last month of his first season as a head coach is about preparing his players for the next step in their careers, be that with the Trail Blazers or otherwise.

“I want to see all these dudes succeed,” said Billups. “I want to see them all play great, whether they’re a Trail Blazer or whatever team they’re on, and there’s only one way to do that. You’ve got to do it through hard work and studying the game and being a pro. So I feel like, say, we’ve got several guys on this team that might not be here next year. Wherever they do end up, I want them to be ready for what’s coming and give them an opportunity to be ready to compete and earn their stripes. So that’s my job. When they leave here, if they leave, wherever they go, they’re going to be calling me or calling one of our coaches saying ‘Thank you.’”