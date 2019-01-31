All-Star Reserve Predictions: Lillard Considered A Lock By Most

This afternoon on TNT’s weekly “Inside The NBA” broadcast, the NBA will announce reserves for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled for February 17 in Charlotte, NC.

While starters, which were announced a week ago, are determined by a combination of fan, player and media voting, All-Star reserves are selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches. Seven players from each conference will make the team, though for the second straight year, the teams will be determined by a draft, with L.A.’s LeBron James and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo serving as captains, rather than conference affiliation. That draft will be held on February 7, also on TNT.

And for the first time in his career, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expecting, rather than just hoping, to hear his name called when reserves are announced by "Inside The NBA" host Ernie Johnson. The 6-3 point guard out of Weber State has made three All-Star Games, twice by coaches vote and once as an injury replacement, and each time, the consensus seemed to be that he was one of the last players to make the cut. Even last season, one that ended with Lillard being just the third Trail Blazer to ever earn First-Team All-NBA honors, there was ample debate about whether he would make the midseason exhibition, which was held at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

But no such debate exists this time around. Between averaging 26.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals, leading the Trail Blazers to yet another better-than-expected first-half performance and perhaps a bump in status after making First-Team All-NBA last season, Lillard seemed to be all but a lock for making the 2019 All-Star Game, at least if media predictions are to be believed. Unlike in seasons past, when the assumption was he'd be in a fight for one of the two "wild card" spots with a host of other deserving players, Lillard is on every single All-Star reserve list put out by the writers, broadcasters and columnists who cover the NBA. It's possible there are a few he did make, but after scouring the internet for the past week, none have turned up.

So before the announcement this afternoon, here's the media's educated guess about Lillard's 2019 All-Star bonafides...

• The crew at NBA.com have Damian Lillard being one of the two backcourt players selected by the coaches out of the Western Conference. Lillard is described at one point as a "easy pick."

• Zach Lowe of ESPN has Lillard as one of his five Western Conference reserve locks along with Nikola Jokic, LeBron James (this came out BEFORE starters voting was announced), Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

• Last year at this time, only Kenny Smith was the only analyst on the "Inside The NBA" crew to select Lillard as a reserve, with Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal each selecting Clippers reserve Lou Williams and Charles Barkley going with Denver's Nikola Jokic. Flash forward to now and Lillard is an "Inside The NBA" consensus selection along with Anthony Davis, Jokic, Russell Westbrook and Klay Thompson.

• Rob Mahoney at Sports Illustrated has Lillard making the team while noting that if a few of his contemporaries weren't in the midst of historic seasons, he'd had a good claim for being a starter...

Were Curry and Harden playing at anything resembling mortal levels, Lillard might have a case as a potential starter. Instead, he’s the definitive next guard up—a savvy practitioner of the pick and roll who understands how to keep an offense afloat. At this point, Lillard knows every nook and cranny; every year he gets even sharper when it comes to reading the defense and picking his spots, and this season he’s been in particularly rare form. There just aren’t many guards operating at Lillard’s level these days, and it shows in the way he’s carried Portland to a 29–20 record despite a relative down year from C.J. McCollum and so-so performance from most of the supporting cast, Jusuf Nurkić excluded.

• Kevin O'Connor at The Ringer has Dame making the team, and like Mahoney, notes that he should be in the conversation for best guard in the NBA...

Lillard is scoring 1.1 points per possession in the pick-and-roll and extending his 3-point shot to Curry territory. If it weren’t for Curry’s existence, we’d laud Lillard’s talents far more than we already do. Dame is unreal.

• Tom Ziller at SBNation has Lillard at No. 3 in his All-Star reserve ranking, while also joining the "if not for Stephen Curry" club...

Had Stephen Curry missed another week or two, there would have been a really strong case for Lillard to start over him. Of course, fans and players are immensely disrespectful of Lillard, so it wouldn’t happen. Second team All-NBA is in his sights.

• Kurt Helin, Dan Feldman and Dan Delgado at NBC Sports all have Lillard making the team as either their first or second reserve guard selection.

• Zach Buckley at Bleacher Report has Lillard as his first Western Conference reserve guard...

We probably don't talk enough about the damage Damian Lillard does on the offensive end. He's an above-average shooter on catch-and-shoot and pull-up threes, a 56.7 percent finisher inside of three feet and a top-20 table-setter despite being his club's No. 1 scorer. He might be the league's most dynamic pick-and-roll player, even though Portland hasn't given him the shooting depth, playmaking big man or athletic screeners to keep defenses honest when he's on the attack. Lillard has his shortcomings as a defender, but he's absurdly proficient on offense. RPM grades him behind only Harden and Curry at point guard.

• Sean Deveney at The Sporting News has Lillard on his reserves list...

Lillard’s numbers have mostly been a repeat of what he posted last season, except that he is attacking the basket slightly more and down a bit in 3-point attempts. Portland is on pace to finish with just about the same number of wins (49) as last year, and currently holds the No. 4 spot in the West.

• The folks at HoopsHype, Vice Sports and Business World all have Lillard making the cut.