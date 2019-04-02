After Years Without, Turner Makes History With Portland's Third Triple-Double This Season

Despite being one of the more prolific teams in terms of scoring, the Portland Trail Blazers went over five years in between players logging a triple-double. And if you take out the four triple-doubles that Nicolas Batum tallied between the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, Portland’s triple-double dearth extended over a decade.

But after going years without a triple-double, the Trail Blazers had seen three of their players achieve that sought-after statistical milestone this season. First, it was Jusuf Nurkic just barely breaking the seal by getting a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in victory versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 16, 2019. Ten days later, CJ McCollum joined the club by completing the first triple-double of his career with 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win versus the Hawks at the Moda Center on January 26.

Monday night in Minneapolis, with both Nurkic and McCollum sidelined with injuries, Evan Turner completed the third triple-double of Portland’s season, going for 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Portland’s 132-122 victory versus the Timberwolves in a game that the Blazers, for all intents and purposes, had to win in order to keep their hopes of getting homecourt in the first round alive.

“I just do what I’m asked. Whatever my minutes are, just go with the flow,” said Turner. “Play defense. I’ve been distributing. That’s pretty much it. I got the most minutes I’ve got in a while and I made shots so I’m just going with the flow. I just ride the wave and the most important thing is winning and closing the game.”

After leading by as many as 19 in the first half, the Trail Blazers found themselves trailing 100-97 going into the fourth quarter in the final game of a four-game trip versus a Timberwolves squad long eliminated from playoff contention and missing five players from their regular rotation. But that’s when Turner went to work, logging eight points, eight rebounds and three assists to finish +13 in the fourth while playing the entire quarter.

“Evan played a great role as a facilitator, doing a little bit of everything with his triple-double," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "It was a big game for Evan to bounce back with everything that he did."

It took Turner qualified for the triple-double, the first by a Portland reserve since Rod Strickland put up 11 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in a win versus the Pistons on November 22, 1991, after grabbing his 10th rebound with Portland leading by 10 with 1:40 to play, sending the Portland bench into hysterics.

"That was dope," Turner told Brooke Olzendam. "Obviously it says a lot about us as a team. I think we're all genuinely happy for each other when we have that type of success and win, so it's definitely cool."

Though Monday's game was the first time Turner completed a triple-double as a Trail Blazer, he had three previous triple-doubles over the course of his NBA career, the last of which occurred exactly four years ago on April 1, 2015 while he was with the Boston Celtics. And while triple-doubles have become more common in recent seasons, according to Elias Sports, Turner became the first player to come off the bench to shoot a perfect percentage from the field -- he went 5-of-5, including his first three-pointer in a month and a half and just his eighth this season -- in route statistical milestone that still qualifies as a rarity in Rip City.

After the game, Turner noted that he was "hella tired," after finishing off the four-game trip with a triple-double and a win. But he had enough energy to remind his teammate and friend Damian Lillard that he had managed to do something the four-time All-Star and 2018 First-Team All-NBA selection had failed to do in nearly seven seasons.

"As soon as he walked in the locker room he said 'I've done one thing that you haven't done,'" said Lillard. "Maybe I need to go out there and chase me one. It seems like everybody getting a triple-double this year except me."

With just five games to play, it seems likely that Turner will retain bragging rights over Lillard for at least another season.