After Weeks In The Bubble, Lillard, Trail Blazers Have The Confidence To Go Dumb

Damian Lillard just just couldn’t help himself from dancing.

The 6-3 point guard was backpedaling into position on defense after hitting a 30-foot three-pointer to knot the score at 87-87 with 5:46 to play in Game 1 versus the Los Angeles Lakers when Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle” started playing over the PA at AdventHeath Arena on the grounds of the Walt Disney World Resort outside of Orlando. Usually it would be difficult to make out much of anything in the fourth quarter of a close playoff game, but with no fans in attendance, the iconic baseline of the title track of the Oakland rapper’s 16th album could easy be heard.

And like any good East Oaklander, Lillard started dancing to the beat almost instinctually.

“When the Too $hort came on, I was feeling good,” said Lillard. “My hometown, East Oakland, was being represented in the arena, so I had to show my love... It was only right that I acknowledge the East Oakland anthem and go dumb for a second.”

While Lillard’s decision to “go dumb” likely had more to do with his love of rap and all things Oakland than anything else, it also exemplified his confidence, in both himself and his team, when it comes to “winning time” in the Orlando bubble.

“We’ve seen so many different guys come in and make game-changing plays in such important games that it’s made us more comfortable with each other when the game gets tight,” said Lillard, who led the Trail Blazers with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Trail Blazers 100-93 victory in Game 1. “We don’t lose trust when the game is more on the line, we continue to trust each other because we’ve been in these games since we’ve been here.”

A lot of players and teams, particularly those who find themselves on the wrong end of the one/eight matchup versus a team with one of the greatest players of all time in James and arguably the best big man in the league in Anthony Davis, might have started to get tight in that moment, including previous Trail Blazers’ teams. And after seeing a 16-point first-quarter lead evaporate and then finding themselves down by six midway through the fourth, it seemed like the stage was set for another playoff disappointment at the hands of the Lakers.

But the accumulated experiences earned through six-straight playoff appearances and nine games in Orlando, in which they had to treat every game like a must-win in order to qualify for the postseason, Lillard and his teammates simply didn’t have it in them to panic.

“I think because we’ve been playing for our playoff lives since we’ve been here, those close games, coming up big down the stretch on offense, getting a stop, we’ve had to do that so many times since we’ve been (in Orlando),” said Lillard. “So (in Game 1) when that situation came again, it was like, it’s not like the environment changed because it’s a playoff game or we on the road or anything. It’s like, it’s another tough game that we’ve got to grind out, and I think because we’ve had to trust each other in so many big situations in recent time, it paid off for us in a game like (Game 1) because we were just comfortable.”

Anyone who has seen Lillard perform during the restart -- he was named MVP of the seeding games in Orlando by an unanimous vote -- has cause to have supreme confidence in the point guard. With averages of 37.6 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from three, 9.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 41.7 minutes per game in Orlando, there’s no in the NBA playing better right now than the Weber State alumnus. But it’s the play of his teammates in Orlando that has eased Lillard’s mind, especially late in games.

“I don’t have a fearful mentality about it,” said Lillard of close fourth-quarter games. “When it happens it’s like, if we lose, then we lose! Obviously we don’t want to and I think that’s what could make it a stressful situation, but I think when you have the comfort that I have, it makes it, I guess, less stressful.

“And it’s not comfort in just what I feel like I can do, but if I know a double team or a trap is coming, I’m outleting the ball to Carmelo Anthony. He’s a big shot-maker, he’s a Hall of Fame player, he can see the next play. I’m really comfortable with that. Gary Trent has probably been the best three-point shooter since we’ve been here, so usually if Melo get it, the defense is going to come to Melo and G-Trent is getting a good look from three, which I’m super comfortable with. And I’m ultra comfortable if the ball goes out and ends up in CJ’s hands... So I think that allows me to be comfortable in those situations where it’s like, I can make the right play and live with it.”

And with that level of comfort in those situations, if the right track comes on, he can do dumb with it.