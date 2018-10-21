After A Season-Long Hiatus, McCollum's 'Special Victims Unit' Returns Versus Spurs

Despite the Internet's insatiable demand for videos of players getting crossed over, CJ McCollum figured it was about time to retire his “Special Victims Unit” series, in which the 6-4 guard out of Lehigh posts video of his most successful attempts at putting opposing defenders on skates. Or at least that was the plan until McCollum shook Spurs guard Bryn Forbes with a well-timed crossover that led to an open three-pointer in the Trail Blazers’ 121-108 victory Saturday night at the Moda Center.

“I was going to retire it, honestly,” said McCollum of his own personal version of “SVU.” “I was going to put it to rest, I've outgrown it. But you've got to give the people what they want. If that's what they want then I'll have to bring it back.”

If that’s the case, consider “Special Victims Unit” renewed for another season.

“I was kind of sizing him up, figuring out what I wanted to do,” explained McCollum. I have a couple of set-up moves and I kind of rocked and I dropped it through the legs. I wasn't even going to shoot it then he kind of sat down, got into a stance and I was like 'I might as well raise up one time.’”

And raise up he did, hitting the shot which ensured the highlight would make the rounds on Instagram and Twitter.

Getting any defender to stumble is always going to elicit a reaction from the crowd, as was the case Saturday night, even if McCollum contends that crossover doesn’t contend with some of his greatest hits. And to his credit, Forbes stayed on his feet, which almost surely saved the 6-3 guard out of Michigan State from being inauspiciously immortalized for years to come.

“It wasn't even one of my better crossovers honestly, he just kind of reacted,” said McCollum. “When you've got shot credibility and drive credibility, I think it's easier to kind of create stuff. Flinched at him a little bit and he sat on his stance.”



The reaction gif you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/6Wa5d4VhVY — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 21, 2018

While it was McCollum’s handles that made the highlight a possibility, it was the reaction of Portland’s bench that elevated the crossover. With a front row seat, the likes of Meyers Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Nik Stauskas and Zach Collins lost their minds once Forbes started to stumble, and went into full on hysterics once the shot fell. Collins’ histrionics were especially noteworthy, with the lanky seven-footer loosing momentary control of his motor functions.

“He's so shifty, he knows how to finish well inside,” said Collins of McCollum. “Also, his balance when he's going full speed and being able to step back or crossover and still get up the jumpshot, it's crazy. I hate guarding him, glad he's on my team.

“He dropped him, I had to do something.”