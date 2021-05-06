After Over A Year Apart, Players And Coaches Excited To Welcome Fans Back To Moda Center

After an extended time away, the Portland Trail Blazers will soon return to the Moda Center. The same could also be said for the fans in Rip City.

After playing almost the entirety of their 2020-21 home schedule in a largely empty build, the Trail Blazers will welcome roughly 1,900 fans back into the Moda Center for Friday’s game versus the Lakers, making it the first time since March 10, 2020, a span of 433 days, that they’ve played at home in front of a live crowd.

“I think everybody is excited about it,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “I think we’re one of the last, if not the last, team to have fans. They make a difference. We’ve been out on the road, we’ve seen fans on the road for a while now. It’s going to be nice to come back Friday night against the Lakers and see people in the stands.”

The plan, which the team has been working on for months but was only approval by the state of Oregon after a decrease in case counts allowed for some limited re-opening of entertainment venues in Multnomah County, is to cap capacity at 10 percent for Friday’s game and the rest of the season with the hope that conditions might eventually allow for more at some point.

“Allowing fans back to Moda Center is a big step for our state moving forward in the pandemic,” said Chris McGowan, Trail Blazers’ President and CEO, via press release. “We are thrilled to welcome limited fans to Moda Center and bring back the best home court advantage in the league. We are putting health and safety at the forefront of every game and have many new arena improvements and changes to the guest experience that will create a seamless and contactless experience.”



You're the 6th Man & the @ModaCenter is.. OUR HOUSE. Welcome back, #RipCity! We will be welcoming a limited number of fans back to Moda beginning Friday, May 7, with health & safety at the forefront. Visit https://t.co/4p33DRf9Us for more information.https://t.co/P8HsgkiB6S pic.twitter.com/L3T9p5oWhQ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 5, 2021

Some of those changes: masks will be required while in the arena except for when eating and/or drinking, tickets will be sold in socially-distanced “pods” ranging from one to six people as long as they live in the same household, there will be no paper tickets and none of the concessions will take cash, food and beverage options will be limited and no bags will be allowed other than in very specific cases. And while fans will be spaced out, there will be seating courtside as well as the 100, 200 and 300 levels.

But even with those stipulations and allowing in just 10 percent of the arena’s capacity, the entire organization, from players and coaches to game night staff, have expressed excitement at getting fans back into the building. Players, such as Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, have been especially adamant lately about their desire to see fans return to the Moda Center, long one of the NBA’s loudest venues.

“It’s extremely significant,” said Damian Lillard. “Especially with the kind of fans that we have. We don’t have cool fans, our fans care. They’re gonna show up with their jerseys, they’re gonna have a beer in their hand, they’re gonna participate in everything on the big screen. They care, they’re a part of our team. That’s why a lot of players will tell you Portland is one of the most tough places to play because of the energy in our building.”

Tickets for the rest of the remaining regular season game go on pre-sale Thursday morning, with season ticket holders and “priority clients” getting the first opportunity to purchase. After that, whatever inventory is left will be available first come, first serve on Trailblazers.com.