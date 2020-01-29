2020 All-Star Prediction Roundup: Dame Is Getting In

Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has had a strong case to be named an All-Star Game reserve every season since the Trail Blazers selected the 6-3 point guard out of Weber State with the sixth overall pick of the 2012 Draft. But while he's always had a strong resume to be included in the midseason exhibition, he hasn't always gotten the votes from the NBA head coaches who select the seven All-Star reserves for each team.

So to keep track of Lillard's chances, we here at Trailblazers.com have put together a roundup of All-Star reserve predictions. And while the media making picks have no say regarding All-Star reserves -- media vote does comprise 25 percent of the vote for ALl-Star starters -- the journalists and analysts who cover the league tend to have a good read on who is going to make the cut and who is going to be left out.

But considering where Lillard is at in his career, this will likely be the last All-Star prediction roundup we'll bother putting together, as his candidacy over the course of his career has gone from borderline to debatable to secure and finally to where he is now, a lock. He was close to that level last season, but until you get in easily, you can't assume you're going to get in easily. This season, that's a rather safe assumption.

Averaging 28.8 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three, 7.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 45 games this season, Lillard has secured his status as one of the preeminent guards in the NBA. And while the Trail Blazers 20-27 record might have hurt Lillard's All-Star chances in previous season, the strength of his individual numbers and the fact that Portland could very easily have one of the worst records in there league if not for his efforts more than makes up for the win/loss record, at least in terms of his All-Star candidacy.

So it's no surprise to see every prediction post about 2020 All-Star reserves has Lillard making the cut, and easily. The official announcement happens Thursday at 4 p.m. on TNT.

• ESPN's Zach Lowe has Lillard, along with Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert, as a Western reserve "lock" in his prediction post. Evidently was enough of a "this goes without saying" choice that Lowe... didn't say anything else other than Lillard is a lock.

• The Athletic's John Hollinger has Damian Lillard as one of his two backcourt All-Star reservers in the West...

There are many reasons the Blazers have struggled this year. Lillard is most assuredly not one of them. Reminding everyone of his offensive explosiveness by hanging 61 on Golden State to cap off MLK night, Lillard’s season to date fits in almost perfectly with every other season in his esteemed career. In fact, he’s set to post career highs in points, assists and PER. The Blazers, as rough as their season has been, have slightly outscored opponents with Lillard on the court. It’s the other 12 minutes that have been the problem. So, it should be a pretty basic choice here. It’s the same Lillard with worse players around him; that shouldn’t change his automatic status on the West All-Star team.

• TNT's "Inside the NBA" crew of Shaq, Chuck, Kenny and Ernie all have Dame making the All-Star Game, which is noteworthy considering these are the same guys who thought Lou Williams (WHO IS GREAT IN HIS OWN RIGHT) should get in over Lillard.

• The Ringer's Dan Devine has Lillard making the West reserve team easily...

The Blazers are as close to the playoffs as they are—within just 2.5 games of eighth-place Memphis, only a half-game behind San Antonio for ninth—almost exclusively because Lillard has followed up consecutive top-six MVP finishes with his best season to date. He’s averaging 28.8 points and 7.7 assists per game, both career highs. He’s firing 3s and getting to the foul line more often than ever, and finishing inside the arc more accurately than ever, leading to the highest true shooting percentage of his career. Last week, he became only the eighth player ever to score at least 150 points in a three-game span, ripping off 61-10-7 against the Warriors, 47-6-8 against the Mavericks, and 50-6-13 against the Pacers. Portland has needed everything Lillard has to offer just to stay in the fight this season. He keeps giving it.

• Brian Botkin at CBS Sports has Lillard as his first West reserve...

Portland is having a pretty disastrous season, but Lillard is doing his normal thing -- he's eighth in scoring and seventh in assists entering play on Tuesday. The days of Lillard being an on-the-fence All-Star are over. He's in.

• Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has Lillard as one of three reserve guard picks in the West...