With 10 Days To Go, Trail Blazers Host Second Round Of Predraft Workouts

With the 2019 NBA Draft scheduled to be held in 10 days at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Portland Trail Blazers, owners of the 25th overall pick, are hosting their second round of predraft workouts Monday morning at their practice facility in Tualatin. In a guard-heavy lineup, the Trail Blazers are hosting Boston College's Ky Bowman, Brewster Academy's Jalen Lecque, Clemson's Shelton Mitchell, Nebraska's James Palmer Jr., Oregon State's Stephen Thompson and Belmont's Dylan Windler.

KY BOWMAN

Position/Class: Guard/Junior

Height/Weight: 6-1/188

Birthdate: June 16, 1997

High School: Havelock (Havelock, NC)

College: Boston College

Career Highlights: Led NCAA Division I in minutes (39.3 mpg) as a junior after finishing fourth as a sophomore... 2018-19 All-ACC Second Team selection... Two-time All-USBWA District 1 choice... All-ACC Third Team by the media and ACC All-Tournament Second Team in 2017-18.

Junior (2018-19): Ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring (19.0 ppg), eighth in assists (4.0 apg) and 11th in rebounding (7.5 rpg)... His 2.55 three-pointers per game marked a career high and ranked fifth in the ACC... Placed third in the ACC and 36th nationally in defensive rebounds per game (6.7)... Scored a career-high 44 points against Hartford (Dec. 31)... Finished with 37 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field

in a win over No. 11 Florida State (Jan. 20)... Selected to the NABC and USBWA All-District teams.

Strengths: Very athletic and strong for his size... Plays much bigger than his height... Outstanding rebounder for a guard... Highly competitive.

Personal: Originally committed to North Carolina to play football as a wide receiver... Was offered a football scholarship by Alabama... His cousin Bruce Carter is an NFL linebacker who starred at

North Carolina.

JALEN LECQUE

Position/Class: Guard/Post Graduate

Height/Weight: 6-4/190

Birthdate: June 16, 1997

High School: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH)

Career Highlights: National top-50 recruit by ESPN and Rivals... Named MVP of the 2018-19 National Prep Championship Tournament... Originally committed to play next season at N.C. State before entering the 2019 NBA Draft... Invited to play in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic, but elected to skip the event and other postseason All-Star games to focus on draft preparation.

Freshman (2018-19): Reclassified to become part of the 2019 recruiting class and spent the 2018-19 season at powerhouse prep school Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H... Averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals... Team finished 34-7 and won the program’s sixth National Prep Championship... Selected to USA Today’s All-New Hampshire Second Team as well as the NEPSAC Class AAA First Team... Ranked No. 41 in the 2019 recruiting class by ESPN and No. 40 by Rivals... Played at Christ School in Arden, N.C., in the 2017-18 season.

Strengths: Elite physical profile at point guard position... Long, strong and extremely bouncy... Excels at getting to the rim and finishing... Very good rebounder from the backcourt.

Personal: Attended same prep school (Brewster) as NBA players Donovan Mitchell and Will Barton.

SHELTON MITCHELL

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-4/200

Birthdate: January 26, 1995

High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)

College: Clemson

Career Highlights: In 125 games (102 starts) over his four-year career at Clemson and Vanderbilt, averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 28.4 minutes.

Senior (2018-19): Started in all 32 games, posting averages of 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes … Scored 20-plus points in three games … Scored 22 points against Akron on Dec. 19 and again against Virginia Tech on Feb. 9.

Junior (2017-18): Appeared in 33 games for the Tigers (32 starts), posting averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 33.4 minutes … Was named to the ACC All-Tournament Second Team for his performance in Brooklyn … Averaged 18.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and shot 47.8% from the floor, 45.4% from the three-point line and 92.3% at the foul line for the tournament … Led Clemson with 119 assists for the season … Scored 20-plus points on three occasions.

Sophomore (2016-17): After redshirting the 2015-16 season, averaged 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 assists and 27.0 minutes in 29 games (27 starts) … Was the second-leading scorer for Clemson … Led all Tigers with 103 assists … Led Clemson in three-point accuracy … Scored in double figures in 19 games, second-most on the team.

Freshman (2014-15): Started 11 of 31 games for Vanderbilt, posting averages of 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 20.0 minutes … Was second on the team with 103 assists … Had 15 points and eight assists against Yale on Jan. 3.

Personal: Born January 26, 1995 … Son of Shelton and April Mitchell … Has one sister.

JAMES PALMER JR.

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/207

Birthdate: July 31, 1996

High School: St. John's College HS (Washington, DC)

College: Nebraska

Career Highlights: 2018-19 All-Big Ten Third Team selection... Chosen USBWA All-District VI in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and NABC All-District First Team in 2017-18... Averaged 18.3 points in three games at the 2019 Portsmouth

Invitational Tournament... Scored a game-high 21 points in the 2019 Reese’s NABC College All-Star Game... Played his first two seasons at Miami. Sat out the 2016-17 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Senior (2018-19): Averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals... His 708 points broke Nebraska’s single-season scoring mark set by Dave Hoppen in 1984-85... Became one of five Big Ten players in the last 50 years to have 200 field goals and 200 free throws in a season.. Made the Big Ten All-Tournament team... Tied his season high with 34 points (27 in second half) vs. Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, one shy of the tourney record.

Strengths: Has good size and athleticism for a wing... Plays with a scorer’s mentality... Tough cover when attacking the basket... Has the athletic tools to be a solid defender.

Personal: Favorite NBA player is the Portland Trail Blazers’ guard CJ McCollum.

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-4/190

Birthdate: March 23, 1997

High School: Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, CA)

College: Oregon State

Career Highlights: Averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 32.5 minutes in 121 career games … Finished his four-year career at Oregon State fourth all-time in scoring (1,767), fourth in field goals made (636), fourth in field goals attempted (1,070), first in three-pointers made (230), first in three-pointers attempted (677), tied for eighth in steals (177), tied for seventh in games started (94) and third in minutes played (3,943).

Senior (2018-19): Started all 31 games, posting averages of 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks in 36.6 minutes per game … Selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team … Finished ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (16.1), 13th in assists (3.2), fifth in steals (1.5), 11th in three-point field goals made (2.0) and first in minutes (36.6) … His 61 three-pointers were the sixth-most in Oregon State single-season history.

Junior (2017-18): In 32 games (all starts), averaged 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks in 36.6 minutes per game … Finished tied for 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.8), 14th in assists (3.3), third in steals (1.7), 14th in three-point field goals made (2.0), 10th in assist/turnover ratio (1.6) and second in minutes (36.6) … His 505 points were the ninth-most by a junior in school history … Scored in double figures in 28 games … Scored 20-plus points in eight games.

Sophomore (2016-17): In 26 games (all starts), averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 36.2 minutes … Finished sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring (16.3), seventh in steals (1.4), eighth in three-point field goals per game (2.2) and first in minutes played (36.2) … Scored in double figures in 23 games … Scored 20-plus points in seven games … Scored 30-plus points in two games.

Freshman (2015-16): Played in 32 games (five starts) as a freshman, posting averages of 10.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 21.7 minutes … Finished 12th in the Pac-12 in steals (1.2) … His 48 three-pointers were the most by a freshman in Oregon State history … His 340 points were the sixth-most by a freshman in Oregon State history.

Personal: Born March 23, 1997 in Harbor City, Calif. … Son of Stephen and Amy Thompson .. Father is an assistant basketball coach at Oregon State and mother is a vice principal … Has one brother, Ethan … Earned his bachelor’s degree in Digital Communication Arts from OSU in three years.

DYLAN WINDLER

Position/Class: Guard-Forward/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-8/200

Birthdate: July 31, 1996

High School: Perry Meridian (Indianapolis)

College: Belmont

Career Highlights: One of 10 finalists for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award as a senior... Two-time Lou Henson All-American, which recognizes the top players from mid-major schools... One of four players to record 1,600 career points and 1,000 rebounds in Ohio Valley Conference history dating to 1971... Helped Belmont to three conference championships and 94 victories, including Power 5 wins over UCLA, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Senior (2018-19): Ranked third in the OVC in scoring (21.3 ppg) and first in rebounding (10.9 rpg, 10th in Division I)... All-OVC First Team selection and All-District by the NABC and USBWA... Posted 35 points and 11 rebounds against Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament... Helped Belmont (27-6) to an OVC championship and its first NCAA Tournament win... Named CBS National Player of the Week after tallying a career-high 41 points, 12 rebounds and three steals vs. Morehead State (Feb. 9).

Strengths: Skilled offensive player with deep range... Has a knack for being in the right spot... Comfortable putting the ball on the floor... Outstanding rebounder with a great nose for the ball... Shot better than 50 percent from the field all four seasons at Belmont.

Personal: 2018-19 Male Scholar Athlete of the Year by the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association with his 3.74 GPA... Outstanding golfer while growing up in Indianapolis.