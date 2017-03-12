Five-Game Road Trip Begins with Visit to Phoenix

Less than 24 hours following a controversial end in a overtime home loss to Washington, the Portland Trail Blazers (28-36) visit the Phoenix Suns (22-44) Sunday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 77 points Saturday night as the Blazers saw 21-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half for the Wizards to force overtime. The game came down to the final possessions as Markieff Morris' pull-up jumper, after replays showed he stepped out of bounds, gave the Washington the road victory with 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

The Suns visit to Dallas Saturday night also came down to the final moments as Devin Booker beat the buzzer from three-point land to lift Phoenix to the 100-98 road win over the Mavericks. Booker finished with a game-high 36 points, while TJ Warren scored 16 points in the victory.