February 4 Trail Blazers Game to be Broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 1, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers game vs. the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, February 4 will now be broadcast exclusively on NBC Sports Northwest and Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Network Rip City Radio AM-620, with a tip-off time change to 6:00 p.m Pacific Time.

This special broadcast will be brought to you with commercial-free quarters, with 48 game minutes of uninterrupted Trail Blazers basketball. Unique in-game features include extended courtside reports, bonus expert game analysis coverage, exclusive interviews, advanced game stats and much more.