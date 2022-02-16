Dennis Smith Jr. Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 16, 2022) – Following an MRI, Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. has been diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced today.

The injury occurred in practice on Friday, February 11.

Smith will be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

In 37 games (four starts) this season, Smith has averaged 5.6 points (41.8% FG, 22.2% 3-PT, 65.6% FT), 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.22 steals.