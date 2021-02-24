Damian Lillard Selected as 2021 NBA All-Star

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 23, 2021) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named an NBA Western Conference All-Star reserve by a vote of NBA head coaches, it was announced today by the league.

In his ninth season, Lillard has averaged 29.8 points (44.7% FG, 38.0% 3-PT, 93.3% FT), 4.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.03 steals and 35.8 minutes in 29 games. He has led the Trail Blazers to an 18-12 start, marking Portland’s best record through 30 games since the 2014-15 season. Lillard is the only player in the NBA currently averaging at least 29.0 points and 7.0 assists and is on pace to become the fourth player in NBA history to record those averages in consecutive seasons.

An All-Star for the sixth time in his career, Lillard is one of three players who has been named an All-Star in the Western Conference in each of the past four seasons. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring, 11th in assists per game, second in three-pointers made (120) and third in free throws made (208) this season. Lillard’s 18 games of 30-plus points are tied for the most in the NBA.

The five starters from the Western Conference are Stephen Curry (Golden State), Luka Dončić (Dallas), LeBron James (L.A. Lakers), Nikola Jokić (Denver) and Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers). In addition to Lillard, the reserves from the Western Conference are Anthony Davis (L.A. Lakers) Paul George (LA Clippers) Rudy Gobert (Utah), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Chris Paul (Phoenix) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans).

NBA All-Star 2021 will be held on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Coverage of the All-Star Game will begin at 5 p.m. PT on TNT.