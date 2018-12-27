Damian Lillard Receives November NBA Cares Community Assist Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has received the November NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente in recognition of his efforts to support the success of high school students in Portland, the NBA announced today. The award recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities.

Kaiser Permanente and the NBA are honoring Lillard for his efforts to improve attendance and graduation rates across Portland through his RESPECT program. Lillard kicked off the program at Madison, Parkrose, and Roosevelt high schools earlier this Fall and has participated in conversations with students and staff and hosted holiday and end of year activities over the last two seasons. In addition to his time, Lillard has donated game tickets, gifts, merchandise, and monthly social media recognition to highlight and encourage students to show up, work hard, and be kind. As a result, Parkrose and Madison High Schools have seen great improvements in student behavior, engagement, tardiness and attendance, and Roosevelt High School achieved their highest graduation rate of the past decade.

Lillard began the RESPECT program six years ago, beginning with a focus on anti-bullying efforts. Last season, he sharpened his focus on these participating high schools when he met directly with administrators to identify and address the schools most urgent needs - ultimately increased attendance and a more positive culture among students. Through these conversations, he created a platform to encourage students to Show Up: Demonstrating respect for their parents and teachers, Work Hard: Demonstrating respect for themselves and their futures, and Be Kind: Demonstrating respect for others.

“My goal with the RESPECT program is to provide support and have a positive impact with the students so they can go on to better themselves,” said Lillard. “I’m so proud to see that the program is having success within these high schools, and that the students are excited to participate.”

Before the Trail Blazers’ home game against the Golden State Warriors tomorrow (10:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV), NBA Cares Ambassador Bob Lanier will present the award to Lillard during an on-court ceremony. In addition, Kaiser Permanente and the NBA will donate $10,000 on Lillard’s behalf to the three participating RESPECT high schools.

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. At the end of the 2018-19 regular season, the Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia. To learn more, please visit http://www.nba.com/communityassist/.

