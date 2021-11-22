Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 22, 2021) –Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending November 21, it was announced today by the NBA.

In home victories over Toronto, Chicago and Philadelphia, Lillard averaged 28.3 points (43.3% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.00 steal and 1.67 blocks. He ranked third in the Western Conference in scoring average for the week and fifth in assists per game. Lillard also tied for the third-most free throws made in the conference for the week (22) while going perfect from the foul line. He has led the Trail Blazers to eight consecutive wins at Moda Center, marking Portland’s longest winning streak at home since winning eight straight from March 9 – April 10, 2019.

Lillard’s week was highlighted by a season-high 39 points (10-21 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 14-14 FT) against Philadelphia on November 20 to go with seven assists. Against Chicago on November 17, Lillard recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 assists. With his third free throw made against the Bulls, Lillard (3,817 free throws) passed Clyde Drexler (3,798 free throws) to become the Trail Blazers all-time leader in made free throws. He scored 24 points to go with four rebounds, eight assists and two steals against Toronto on November 15.

This marks the 13th time in his career that Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. His 13 Player of the Week honors are the most in franchise history.