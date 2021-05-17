Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 17, 2021) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending May 16, it was announced today by the NBA.

In four outings, Lillard averaged 31.8 points (57.9% FG, 45.7% 3-PT, 92.0% FT), 4.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists while leading the Trail Blazers to a 3-1 week to close out the 2020-21 regular season. The three victories helped the Trail Blazers to clinch the sixth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and secure Portland’s eighth consecutive postseason appearance.

Lillard began the week with 34 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and six assists against Houston on May 10, helping Portland to a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter, which included a league-record-tying 12 three-pointers in the period. On May 12, Lillard scored 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-8 FT) to go with six assists as the Trail Blazers handed the Jazz their fifth home loss of the season. The next night, Lillard had 41 points (16-23 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists in a one-point loss at the Suns. In the fourth quarter alone, Lillard scored 24 points on 9-of-10 shooting (1-2 3-PT, 5-6 FT). In the regular season finale against Denver on May 16, Lillard had a double-double of 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) and 10 assists. With his first three-pointer, Lillard broke his own franchise record for three-pointers in a season (275).

For the season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points (45.1% FG, 39.1% 3-PT, 92.8% FT), 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He ranked third in the NBA in scoring and seventh in assists while recording the second-most games of 30-plus points in the league (35).

This marks the third time this season and 12th time in his career that Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week. His 12 Player of the Week honors are the most in franchise history.