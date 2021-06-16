Damian Lillard Named All-NBA Second Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 15, 2021) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Second Team, the NBA announced today.

Playing in his ninth season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points (45.1% FG, 39.1% 3-PT, 92.8% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 35.8 minutes in 67 games (all starts) for the Trail Blazers. He set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a season (275) and logged 35 games of 30-plus points, also a franchise best. Among league leaders, Lillard ranked third in scoring, seventh in assists, second in free throw percentage, third in three-pointers made and third in free throws made (449).

It is the sixth time in his career that Lillard has been named to an All-NBA Team. Lillard was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2017-18, Second Team in 2015-16, 2018-19 and 2019-20 and Third Team in 2013-14. He is the only player in franchise history with six All-NBA honors and is the first Portland player to make an All-NBA Team in four straight seasons.

Lillard earned his sixth career All-Star nod this season and was named Western Conference Player of the Week three times. He was the only player in the league to average at least 28.0 points and 7.0 assists and became the second player in NBA history to record at least 1,500 points and 400 assists in each of his first nine seasons, joining Oscar Robertson.

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.