Dame Drops 40, Blazers Win in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC -- Damian Lillard scored 40 points and Jusuf Nurkic nearly recorded the first triple-double of his career as Portland earned a 119-109 bounce-back victory versus the Wizards Sunday night in the nation’s capital.

"We did a lot of good things," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "The first starting unit got us off to a great start, we controlled the game for most of the time. I thought their bench really played hard. They played hard, they played together, they got good shots, they got a little rhythm going and made it interesting. Winning on the road is tough and it's good to get one.”

The Trail Blazers are now 11-5 overall and 4-3 on the road this season. And while it's far too early in the season to scoreboard watch, Portland does currently sit in first place in the Western Conference standings.

After two anemic offensive efforts versus the Lakers and Timberwolves to start the trip, the Trail Blazers caught fire from the opening tip Sunday night, jumping out to a 20-point lead, 32-12, on the strength of seven first quarter three-pointers.

"We didn't have a great pace to the game (against Minnesota)," said Lillard. "I think the way we played tonight, we got the ball out and pushed it, we screened, our execution was at a much faster pace, which made it harder to guard. We got them scrambling and helping."

Washington answered, however, with a 13-0 run to close the opening quarter and limit the damage to a 32-25 count in favor of the Blazers.

But Washington’s run didn’t continue into the next period, as Portland regained its 20-point edge and tacked on another point for good measure, taking a 62-41 lead into the halftime locker room.

"We made some good passing decisions, we got out in transition," said Stotts of his team's first-half performance. "Obviously we shot the three well when they were there. I thought most of our threes came of the pass, which is what we'd prefer."

The Blazers led by double digits for much of the second half, pushing their lead to as many as 29 points in the third quarter, before the Wizards, almost exclusively behind the play of their bench, got the deficit down to eight in the final minutes.

"I wasn't going to screw around with the game," said Stotts of leaving his starters in until the final buzzer. "We built a nice lead, thought it was a chance to maybe get some guys in there, but Washington played hard and they made some shots and anything can happen in this league."

But while Stotts wasn't able to get the likes of Lillard and McCollum a rest in the fourth quarter, they did managed to come away with the win, which, in the end, is the only thing that matters.

"You lose the one in L.A., pretty competitive," said Lillard. "Minnesota, they kicked our butts. Tonight, we didn't want to come in here and look at their record, look at what they did in the last game, we didn't want to come in here looking at our last game and worrying about 'We didn't do this.' It was like, come here and get the job done. It was that simple."

TOP PERFORMERS

Damian Lillard scored 18 of his 40 points in the third quarter and 24 in the second half to close out the contest. Sunday's effort marks his third 40-point game this season – no other NBA player has recorded more than two 40-point games in 2018-19. The 6-3 guard out of Weber State also added seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 38 minutes.

Center Jusuf Nurkić flirted with what would have been Portland’s first triple-double in nearly five years before finishing with 13 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high tying eight assists. While he fell just shy of his first career triple-double, Nurkic did extend his string of double-doubles to four, matching the longest streak of his career.

CJ McCollum went 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-5 from three for 25 points to go with seven rebounds in 39 minutes.

Evan Turner added eight points, eight rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes. Al-Farouq Aminu went for nine points and eight rebounds before fouling out in 36 minutes.

John Wall led the Wizards with 24 points, though he ended the a game-worst -28. It was more the play of Kelly Oubre Jr. (19 points on 7-of-14 shooting) and Tomas Satoransky (10 points, seven assists) off the bench that put the Wizards in a position to put a scare into Portland late.

QUOTABLE

"I'm not hunting guy. I'm going to do whatever the team need me to do. I'm not trying to hunt that (assist) out there, look bad or something. If it happen, happen, you know?" -- Jusuf Nurkić on coming two assists short of a triple-double

NEXT UP

Now at 1-2 on a six-game trip, the Trail Blazers head north to New York City to face the Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.