Cody Zeller Undergoes Surgery On Right Knee

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 25, 2022) – Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller underwent successful surgery today to address his right patellar avulsion fracture.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. Zeller will be reevaluated in eight to ten weeks.

Zeller has appeared in 27 games for the Trail Blazers this season, posting averages of 5.2 points (56.7% FG, 77.6% FT), 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.1 minutes.