CJ Mccollum Shows Progress In Pneumothorax Recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 15, 2021) – Following further examination, including a CT scan on Tuesday, Portland guard CJ McCollum continues to show improvement in his recovery from a pneumothorax (right lung), the team announced today.

McCollum will continue his recovery protocol, which includes light conditioning, and will be reevaluated next week. He will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip to Memphis and New Orleans.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

In 24 games this season (all starts), McCollum has averaged 20.6 points (42.4% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 70.0% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 35.3 minutes.