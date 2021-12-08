CJ McCollum Diagnosed With A Pneumothorax

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 7, 2021) - Upon further examination, a CT scan revealed that Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (right lung), the team announced today.

McCollum sustained the injury during the 4th quarter of Portland's game versus Boston on December 4.

He will be further evaluated before a prognosis is determined and his status will be updated accordingly.

McCollum did not travel with the team for Wednesday's game at Golden State.

In 24 games this season (all starts), McCollum has averaged 20.6 points (42.4% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 70.0% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 35.3 minutes.