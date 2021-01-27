Changes Made to Trail Blazers Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 27, 2021) – The NBA announced today the following changes to the Trail Blazers schedule:

Portland will now play at Washington on Tuesday, February 2 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Trail Blazers and Wizards were previously targeted to play in Washington, D.C. during the Second Half of the season. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers, and aired on flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

The Trail Blazers game at Charlotte on Sunday, February 7 has been postponed to the Second Half of the season.

Portland's complete updated schedule can be found here.