Changes Announced for Trail Blazers Games at Utah on May 12 and Phoenix on May 13

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 10, 2021) – The NBA today announced broadcast schedule changes for the Trail Blazers road games at Utah on May 12 and at Phoenix on May 13.

The start time for Portland at Utah on May 12 has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time. In addition to being televised by NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW), the Official Network of the Portland Trail Blazers, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Portland at Phoenix on May 13 will be televised nationally on TNT in addition to the NBCSNW broadcast with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time.