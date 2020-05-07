CARMELO » "This Season Will Always be One of the Highlight Chapters of Any Story I Write"

Earlier this week, Carmelo Anthony spent an hour with Paul Rivera, Maverick Carter and WNBA legend Sue Bird on UNINTERRUPTED. Melo shared his thoughts on Episodes 5 & 6 of "The Last Dance", his NCAA Tournament run at Syracuse, motivation from coming off the bench in the 2004 Olympics, players who taught him the most on the basketball floor, negotiating a shoe contract, his friend Kobe Bryant, the possibility of continuing the 2019-20 season, and how much this year with the Trail Blazers has meant to him:

"I don't want to say satisifed, but I would say this is a chapter of my life, if I ever write a book, this chapter would be a highlight of my life...I don't think nobody will understand what I went through emotionally to get through and to be where I'm at today."

Take a look: