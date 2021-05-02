Blazers Seek Fourth Straight Road Win vs Celtics

The Trail Blazers rolled past their first three opponents on this six-game trip, winning three straight road games by 19+ points for the first time in franchise history. They’ll look to make it four in a row away from Moda Center Sunday night against the Celtics at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Celtics lead, 69-47

PORTLAND HOME: Celtics lead, 31-27

BOSTON HOME: Celtics lead, 38-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 97-92, 2/27/19 (Boston)

LAST BOSTON WIN: 116-115, 4/13/21 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Boston)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers May 2 game against the Celtics will be the final meeting between Portland and Boston during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics lead the season series, 1-0.

• Over the past three games, Portland and Boston both rank in the top-four teams for points per game. Thre

• Trail Blazers are averaging 130.0 points over their last three games (second) while Boston is averaging 126.0 points (fourth).

• Boston narrowly edged out Portland, 116-115, on April 13 at Moda Center. Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Jayson Tatum paced Boston with 32 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 28 points in each of his last three games against the Celtics, and has recorded double-digit assists in three of his last four, including matching a career-high with 16 dimes on August 2, 2020.

• Carmelo Anthony added 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block against Boston on April 13.

• Norman Powell recorded 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3-PT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in the April 13 meeting with Boston.

• Over seven career appearances against the Trail Blazers, Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.7 points (52.2% FG, 58.1% 3-PT, 84.8% FT), his second-highest average against any NBA team (25.9, NOP).

• On April 13, Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (27,291 career points) is 23 points from passing Elvin Hayes and moving into 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #63 - Portland 128, Brooklyn 109 — April 30, 2021, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Portland succeeding in winning its third consecutive game, outgunning the Nets 128-109 Friday night in Brooklyn ... Portland improved to 13-5 when six or more players score in double figures ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-13 3-PT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal, with his eight three-pointers being a season-high ... Jusuf Nurkic reached the 20-point mark for the second time this season, finishing with 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist ... Norman Powell added 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and three assists ... Anfernee Simons had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3-PT), one rebound and four assists ... Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Jeff Green added 16 points and six boards

Game #62 - Portland 130, Memphis 109 — April 28, 2021, FedExForum, Memphis

The Trail Blazers built up a 28-point halftime advantage, eventually earning a key playoff-picture win over the Grizzlies, 130-109 ... Portland's 28 points halftime lead was the largest since Dec. 20, 2018 (29 vs. LAC) ... With his 14th point of the night, CJ McCollum passed Geoff Petrie for 8th on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list ... McCollum led Portland with 26 points (10-15 FG< 4-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and six assists ... Damian Lillard had 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Normal Powell recorded his second-highest point total as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds in 21 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony scored 18 points off the bench ... Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block. Dillon Brooks added 18 points.

Game #61 - Portland 133, Indiana 112 — April 27, 2021, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

The Trail Blazers successfully snapped a five-game losing streak behind a season-high from Anfernee Simons, decidedly defeating the Pacers, 133-112 ... Portland had six players score in double-figures, improving to 9-0 when doing so in road games ... Portland recorded a season-high 57 rebounds, and shot a season-high 57.1% from three ... Anfernee Simons led Portland in scoring with 27 points (9-13 FG, 9-10 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Damian Lillard added 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and six assists ... CJ McCollum had 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT), two rebounds and four assists ... Robert Covington recorded his sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 15 points and 11 boards ... Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists ... Enes Kanter had 12 points and 14 rebounds ... Oshae Brissett led Indiana with 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and five blocks.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out for Sunday’s game at Boston.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) is questionable and Kemba Walker (left oblique strain) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest and nationally on NBA TV. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.