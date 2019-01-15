Blazers Drop Second of Back-to-Back in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Portland took two Western Conference rivals to the wire on the road in consecutive nights but will return home without a win. Sacramento earned the victory, 115-107, Monday night at Golden 1 Center.

"We didn't play very well in the first half at all," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "The first half we had too many turnovers. We only had three turnovers the second half and we scored 63 points. Sacramento is a tough team to play against because of their style of play, they really push it. I thought out energy was good, actually. I thought our decision-making in the first half -- we get down 10, we played them even in the second half. I thought the first half just really killed us."

The Trail Blazers are now 26-19 overall, 8-12 on the road and 1-1 versus Sacramento this season with one game to be played on the last day of the regular season. After dropping two straight, Portland heads home, where they’ve won four straight, for two games at Moda Center starting Wednesday against Cleveland.

"We put ourselves in a tough position, especially on the road against a team who plays really well at home, especially in the second half," said Damian Lillard. "It’s not what we wanted, but we knew it was a possibility to go 2-0 or go 0-2, and we dropped both. So, we have to make sure we take care of the next one."

Despite turning the ball over eight times, the Trail Blazers, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, took a three-point lead into the second quarter thanks to shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three while outrebounding the Kings 14-9.

But the mistakes and percentages would catch up to Portland in the second quarter. Between shooting just 6-of-21 from the field and the rebound battle flipping in Sacramento's favor, the Trail Blazers were outscored 30-17 in the second quarter to go into the intermission trailing 54-44.

After Portland cut the lead to four with 7:28 to play in the third, the Kings went on a 9-0 run to push their advantage to 72-69. Sacramento took their largest lead of the night a few minutes later at 78-62 with 4:18 to play in the third quarter.

The Trail Blazers countered with a 12-3 run to get back in the game. Portland stayed within striking distance throughout the final period but never managed to get closer than six points.

“It was just one of those games – we weren’t sharp passing the ball and some of it we dropped passes and playing in crowds," said Lillard. "We knew coming in that they love to play in transition. Our goal was to come in and to make them take the ball out of the net as many times as possible. We kind of played into their hands. We turned the ball over and allowed them to get out in transition; they play the fastest pace in the league. We made it harder on ourselves than it had to be."

Portland ran into another team playing well its home floor, as the Kings took care of business in Sacramento for the fourth straight game. Six Kings scored in double figures in a balanced scoring effort.

Lillard led Portland’s scoring output for the second straight night. The three-time All-Star scored 22 of his 35 points in the second half as he guided Portland’s incomplete comeback.

Lillard scored in double figures for the 184th consecutive game (dating back to 2016), breaking Clyde Drexler’s franchise record. Lillard has scored 10 points or more in nearly 98% of his career games (502 of his 514 games).

TOP PERFORMERS

• Evan Turner (14 points) scored in double figures for the third straight game and fifth time in the past six contests.

• Jake Layman scored 13 points (6-9 FG) points after putting in another 13 a night ago in Denver, marking the first time he has scored 10+ points in back-to-back games during his NBA career.

• Meyers Leonard (11 points, 4-5 FG) scored in double digits for the seventh time on the season. He has shot at least 50% from the field in each of the last five games.

• Al-Farouq Aminu (13 points, 11 rebounds) scored in double figures for the 20th time this season and recorded his seventh double-double.

NOTABLE

• Damian Lillard’s 23rd point gave him 12,000 for his career. In his seventh season, he’s joined the company of only Clyde Drexler and LaMarcus Aldridge at that point threshold.

• Lillard passed Geoff Petrie on his way to sixth on the team’s franchise list for field goals made. He is just two buckets behind Jerome Kersey for fifth place.

• The Trail Blazers committed 11 turnovers in the first half but just three in second half.

• Sacramento carried a 58-34 advantage off the bench.

QUOTABLE

"In the first quarter Nurk was setting screens and (Shumpert) was saying some bad screens basically. He was hot about it, he was mad about it. I didn't see the screens so I don't even know. From what I heard, it sounds like he thought Nurk was setting some dirty screens. I think all of us guards feel that way, bigs trying to give their guard an advantage, so they might lean into us sometimes, they might bump us a little bit. I don't think there was nothing dirty there." -- Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

After two games on the road, the Trail Blazers return home to play two games at the Moda Center starting with their first game this season versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.