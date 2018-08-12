Blazer5 Gaming's OneWildWalnut Named NBA2K League Most Valuable Player

Blazer5 Gaming Center Dayne "OneWildWalnut" Downey was named the first-ever NBA2K League Most Valuable Player on Saturday, taking home the award at a ceremony in New York City following Portland's Week 12 win over Indiana. Walnut also took home the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Through the inaugural NBA2K League season, Walnut led his Blazer5 team to a 12-2 regular season record, a mid-season tournament championship, and a #1 seed in the playoffs. Through the regular season, Walnut averaged 21.1 points per game, 14.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 2.2 steals. He led the league in total rebounds, blocks, and ranked second in steals. Near the end of the season he notched the league's first-ever 30 point / 20 rebound game, and followed it up with a second one a week later.

Drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA2K League Draft, the 19 year-old Los Angeles native is the league's first MVP. He and the rest of Blazer5 will look to add another trophy to their case later this month as they compete in the 2K League Playoffs later this month. The quarterfinals tip off August 17th, #1 seed Blazer5 Gaming will face #8 seed Knicks Gaming at 6pm PT. Every game can be streamed for free at twitch.tv/blazer5gaming