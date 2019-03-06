Blazer5 Gaming adds “Too Cool” and reclaims “Jomar12 PR” in 2019 Draft

After a debut season where Blazer5 Gaming won the NBA 2K League regular-season title but was eliminated in the opening playoff round, the Portland franchise has begun to reload. In the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft earlier today, Blazer5 Gaming chose David (Too Cool) Urena from Pennsylvania in the second round (36thoverall); and reclaimed Jomar (Jomar12_PR) Varela-Escapa from Puerto Rico in the fourth round (71stoverall). The draft for the NBA 2K League’s second season was hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Too Cool, a power forward, joins a Blazer5 Gaming roster that already includes last year’s NBA 2K League Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year Dayne (OneWildWalnut) Downey at center and team captain Nidal (Mama Im Dat Man) Nasser at point guard. Last October, Blazer5 Gaming traded its 2019 first-round pick to Bucks Gaming for shooting guard Matthew (KinG PeroXide) Hofmann. Blazer5 Gaming will return small forward Andron (Lavish_Phenom) Thomas; and used today’s fourth-round pick to bring Jomar12_PR back to its roster after leaving him unprotected in the draft.

“We’re pleased with not only our offseason moves, but also the new talent we picked up in today’s NBA 2K League Draft,” said Cameron McAlees(@noremachi). “There wasn’t much expected from us last season, which allowed us to shock the league by finishing the regular season in first place; plus winning the TURN tournament during the season. But in 2019, we expect to be a prime target for other teams in the league and look forward to the challenge.”

Blazer5 Gaming finished 12-2 during regular-season matchups and entered the first-ever NBA 2K League Playoffs as the top seed. The season came to an end with a first-round loss to eventual NBA 2K League Champion Knicks Gaming.

About the NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 21 teams features six players who compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, in-season tournaments and playoffs. Knicks Gaming won the first-ever NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday, August 25, 2018. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.