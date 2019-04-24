Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
NBA League Pass
Portland Trail Blazers
Promo Title
PRESENTED BY
Menu
TICKETS
Playoff Tickets
Season Tickets
Premium 365
Playoff Suites
Fan's Choice Pack
Group Ticket Sales
Season Ticket Holders
Account Manager
Seating Map
Military Discount
Parking
SCHEDULE
2019 Playoffs Schedule
How to Watch
TEAM
Roster
Stats & Standings
Staff Directory
Coaching Staff
Broadcast Team
Careers
50th Anniversary
VIDEO
All Videos
Highlights
Interviews
Off the Ball
Throwbacks
Community
MEDIA
Photos
Forward/Center Blog
Podcasts
Media Guide
Mobile App
IMPACT
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Programs
Green Games
Foundation
Ambassadors & Alumni
Youth Basketball
5050 Raffle
Request A Donation
Rip City Rally
RIP CITY
Rip City United
Rip City 3-on-3
BlazerDancers
Rip City Two
Contests
Stunt Team
Arena
Scoreboard Message Requests
Anthem Auditions
Kids Zone
Gameday Poster Series
SHOP
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
Social Menu
Athletes and celebrities from around the world react to Dame's game-winner on social media
All eyes were on Portland on Tuesday night.
Posted: Apr 24, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Tags
Lillard, Damian
,
Trail Blazers
,
2019 playoffs
Related Content
Lillard, Damian
Game 5 Mini Movie | 2019 NBA Playoffs vs. Oklahoma City
April 24, 2019
PODCAST » Rip City Report, Game 5 Pandemonium Edition
April 24, 2019
Trail Blazers
After Remaining Quiet, Lillard Speaks Loudly In 'The Moment Of Truth'
April 24, 2019
Every angle of Damian Lillard's game-winner vs. OKC
April 24, 2019
2019 playoffs
Lillard Ends Another Series With A Buzzer-Beater, This Time Versus Oklahoma City
April 24, 2019
Lillard: "When it left my hands it felt good"
April 23, 2019
NEXT UP:
Replay
Play Next
Link copied to clipboard