Anfernee Simons to Participate in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 2, 2021) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will compete in the NBA All-Star 2021 Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the NBA announced today.

Simons, 21, is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.4 minutes while shooting 40.7% from the three-point line in 30 games this season. The third-year pro will compete against Indiana guard Cassius Stanley and New York forward Obi Toppin.

Simons is the sixth Slam Dunk participant in Trail Blazers history, joining Damian Lillard (2014), Rudy Fernandez (2009), James Robinson (1994), Jerome Kersey (1986, 1987, 1988, 1989) and Clyde Drexler (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989). Trail Blazers forward Derrick Jones Jr. won the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest while playing for Miami.

NBA All-Star 2021 will be held on Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Coverage of the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will start at 3:30 p.m. PT on TNT followed by the 70th NBA All-Star Game at 5 p.m. PT, with the Slam Dunk contest taking place at halftime.