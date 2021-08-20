2021-22 Schedule By The Numbers

At first glance, every NBA schedule looks about the same (well, except pandemic-shortened ones). It’s 82 games, 41 of which are at home, 30 of which are played against the Eastern Conference, 16 of which are against the Northwest Division. But every schedule has its variances, and that is why we’re gathered here today. Let’s go inside the numbers:

25 – The Trail Blazers will play 25 of their first 40 games in the friendly confines of Moda Center. That means nearly halfway through the season, they will have played a whopping 10 more home games than road, which also means…

26 – Portland’s last 42 games will feature 26 on the road compared to just 16 at home, including two season-long, five-game homestands (Feb. 4-12 and March 23-30).

4 – The Trail Blazers have four road trips of at least four games in the latter half of the season, starting with a season-long, six-game trip beginning in Denver and ending in Toronto from Jan. 13-23. Portland also faces a potentially critical five-game roadie opening in San Antonio from April 1-8 before the season finale April 12 at home against Utah.

51,000 – Speaking of travel, the Trail Blazers are once again set to fly further than any other NBA team, an estimated 51,000 miles around the U.S. and, briefly, Canada to face the Raptors.

16 – November will be Portland’s busiest month, with 16 games on the slate. The first full month of the season also has the Trail Blazers playing six times in the second game of a back-to-back. More on that…

14 – The NBA continues to try and limit back-to-back contests as best it can, with Portland’s 14 falling just slightly above league average (13.5). And as another health measure, six of those back-to-backs won’t require any travel (league average: 3.8), and all of which will take place at Moda Center.

3 – One oddity is the frequency with which the Trail Blazers will meet the Clippers in the early going. Portland will face Kawhi and company three times in the first three weeks of the season – Oct. 25 and Nov. 9 in LA, and Oct. 29 in Portland.

1 – In every 82-game schedule, each team plays 10 of its Conference opponents four times, and the other four teams just three times. This season, Portland will play one fewer game against Dallas, Golden State, Sacramento and New Orleans. The Warriors and Pelicans will visit Moda Center just once.

So there you have it. Portland’s 52nd season begins Oct. 20 vs. Sacramento, as the Trail Blazers look to extend the NBA’s longest-active streak of playoff appearances to nine consecutive seasons.