Hornets unveil new uniforms for 2020-21 season

The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled new Association and Icon Edition uniforms to be worn starting with the 2020-21 NBA season, in association with Official Jersey Patch Partner LendingTree. The white and teal uniforms were updated in 2017 when Jordan Brand became the Hornets’ uniform provider, but this marks the first full redesign since the Hornets brand returned in 2014.

The new uniforms feature double pinstripes on the jersey, reminiscent of the second iteration of uniforms worn by the original Charlotte Hornets from 1997-2002, though the pinstripes are all one color in the new version. This is part of an effort to evolve the look through the use of a monochromatic design that incorporates only the team’s traditional primary colors of teal, purple and white. The white Association Edition features teal elements with purple accents, while the teal Icon Edition has white elements with purple accents.

The Association Edition jersey says “Charlotte” on the chest in teal and has teal numbers, all of which are in the team’s current font and are outlined in purple. The anthem decoration above the tag says “Hornets” in purple, while the neck and arm openings are teal.

The Icon Edition jersey says “Hornets” on the chest in white and has white numbers, all of which are in the team’s current font and are outlined in purple. The anthem decoration above the tag says “Charlotte” in purple, while the neck and arm openings are white.