Heat re-sign Udonis Haslem

MIAMI -- The Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Udonis Haslem. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are proud to welcome our captain back for a 17th season,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “UD is the heart and soul of Miami and we are proud to have him help lead this team once again.”

Haslem, a three-time NBA Champion, has played his entire 16-year NBA career with the HEAT and currently holds the longest streak by any active player with only one team in the league. He has appeared in 854 career regular season games (499 starts) averaging 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 25.2 minutes while shooting 49 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line.

The Miami native is the franchise all-time leader in offensive, defensive and total rebounds and also ranks among the HEAT’s all-time leaders in games played (2nd), starts (2nd), minutes (2nd), double-doubles (4th), field goals made (5th), field goals attempted (6th), points (7th), field goal percentage (7th), free throws made (8th), free throws attempted (8th), double-figure scoring efforts (8th), blocks (9th), steals (10th), assists (16th) and free throw percentage (20th). Additionally, he is the only undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in total rebounds and has served as captain of the HEAT in each of the past 12 seasons, the longest tenure in team history.

Haslem has also seen action in 147 postseason games (84 starts) as a member of the HEAT and has averaged 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 21.7 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 71.3 percent from the foul line. In addition to being the HEAT’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds in postseason play he also ranks among Miami’s all-time postseason leaders in games played (2nd), total rebounds (2nd), games started (3rd), minutes (3rd), defensive rebounds (3rd), double-doubles (4th), field goals made (5th), field goals attempted (5th), free throws made (5th), steals (5th), dunks (5th), points (6th), free throws attempted (6th), double-figure scoring efforts (tied-6th), blocked shots (7th) and assists (10th).

The veteran forward teased the news on his Instagram account, posting a picture of his locker with a caption that read "Too be continued Heat Nation!!! 1️⃣7️⃣‼️ #og #heatlifer"