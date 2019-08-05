2019 Free Agency
Report: Vince Carter to return to Hawks for 2019-20 season

From NBA media reports

Aug 5, 2019 5:48 PM ET

Vince Carter averaged 7.4 points over 76 games with the Hawks last season.

Veteran forward Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The 2019-20 season will mark Carter's 22nd, breaking a record shared by Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish.

The 42-year-old free agent was a key mentor for the Hawks last season with averages of 7.4 points in 17.5 minutes over 76 games.

He was one of the few veteran free agents still available after a busy offseason.

